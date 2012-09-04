what happens if i leave the take profit or stop loss fields empty in the ordersend function + error 4002
hi
i'm using the ordersend function to open new positions and i also use it to close positions when certain conditions are met by opening an opposite position to the one i already have and i was wondering what will happen if i don't define the sl and tp fields in the trade request structure when i open an opposite position to the one i have and if i do define them will they have any importance?
You do not have to specify SL and/or TP, it is totally valid approach. Putting values "0.0" as SL or TP means there is no SL or TP at all. Regarding importance, for example:
1) if you send instant execution order for 2 lots long and then send instant execution order for 2 lots short - first order results with DEAL_ENTRY_IN, second with DEAL_ENTRY_OUT so there is no point in specifying SL or TP as you won't have a net position at all (you can specify it SL or TP in MqlTradeRequest, but it won't be used as there will be no position left after these 2 deals get executed)
2) if you send instant execution order for 2 lots long and then send instant execution order for 3 lots short - first order results with DEAL_ENTRY_IN, second with DEAL_ENTRY_INOUT (because it will be position reversal) so you will have a 1 lot short position, to which the SL or TP that you specify in MqlTradeRequest will be applied
Regarding the second issue:
ERR_WRONG_INTERNAL_PARAMETER
4002
Wrong parameter in the inner call of the client terminal function
Check what values are assigned to adx_per, ma_per, k_per, d_per, slowing. The problem can be as well in some other parameters that you specified for iADX, iMA, iStochastic.
//input parameters: input int take=50; // take profit input int stop=50; // stop loss input double adx_min=25; // adx minimum input int ma_per=8; // moving average period input int adx_per=8; // adx period input int dev=100; // deviation input double lot=0.1; // lots to trade input double dimax=10; // plus or minus di maximum value input double dimin=17; // plus or minus di minimum value input int k_per=5; // stoch k period input int d_per=3; // stoch d period input int slowing=3; // stoch slowing //input int trade_pct; // percent of margin to trade input long ea_magic=1210; // magic number //other parameters int adx_hand , ma_hand , stoch_hand; double adx[] , plsdi[] , mindi[] , ma[] , stoch[]; double price_close; int stp , tkp; //double pct; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { adx_hand=iADX(NULL,0,adx_per); ma_hand=iMA(_Symbol,PERIOD_H1,ma_per,0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE); stoch_hand=iStochastic(_Symbol,0,k_per,d_per,slowing,MODE_EMA,STO_LOWHIGH); if ( adx_hand<0 || ma_hand<0 || stoch_hand<0 ) { Alert("Error creating handles - ",GetLastError()); return(1); } stp=stop; tkp=take; if(_Digits==5 || _Digits==3) { stp=stp*10; tkp=tkp*10; } // pct=trade_pct/100; return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { IndicatorRelease(adx_hand); IndicatorRelease(ma_hand); IndicatorRelease(stoch_hand); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { MqlRates rates[]; MqlTick latest_price; MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; ZeroMemory(request); ArraySetAsSeries(rates,true); ArraySetAsSeries(adx,true); ArraySetAsSeries(plsdi,true); ArraySetAsSeries(mindi,true); ArraySetAsSeries(ma,true); ArraySetAsSeries(stoch,true); if (CopyRates(_Symbol,_Period,0,10,rates)<0) { Alert("Error copying rates - ",GetLastError()); return; } static datetime prev_time; datetime bar_time=rates[0].time; if (bar_time==prev_time) { return; } prev_time=bar_time; if (CopyBuffer(adx_hand,0,0,10,adx)<3 || CopyBuffer(adx_hand,1,0,10,plsdi)<3 || CopyBuffer(adx_hand,2,0,10,mindi)<3) { Alert("Error copying buffer for adx - ",GetLastError()); return; } if (CopyBuffer(stoch_hand,0,0,10,stoch)<3) { Alert("Error copying buffer for stochastic - ",GetLastError()); return; } if (CopyBuffer(ma_hand,0,0,10,ma)<3) { Alert("Error copying buffer for ma - ",GetLastError()); return; } bool long_opened=false , short_opened=false; if (PositionSelect(_Symbol)) { if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { long_opened=true; if (/*long position close conditions*/stoch[0]>80) { ZeroMemory(request); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.symbol = _Symbol; request.volume = lot; request.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); request.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - stp*_Point,_Digits); request.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + tkp*_Point,_Digits); request.deviation = dev; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL; request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; request.magic = ea_magic; OrderSend(request,result); if(result.retcode==10009 || result.retcode==10008) { Alert("A long position was successfully closed"); } else { Alert("The long position was not closed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } long_opened=false; } } if (PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==POSITION_TYPE_SELL) { short_opened=true; if (/*short position close conditions*/stoch[0]<20) { ZeroMemory(request); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.symbol = _Symbol; request.volume = lot; request.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); request.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - stp*_Point,_Digits); request.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + tkp*_Point,_Digits); request.deviation = dev; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; request.magic = ea_magic; OrderSend(request,result); if(result.retcode==10009 || result.retcode==10008) { Alert("A short position was successfully closed"); } else { Alert("The short position was not closed -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } short_opened=false; } } } if ( long_opened==false && short_opened==false ) { if (/*buying conditions*/ adx[0]>adx_min && plsdi[0]>mindi[0]) { ZeroMemory(request); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.symbol = _Symbol; request.volume = lot; request.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask,_Digits); request.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask - stp*_Point,_Digits); request.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.ask + tkp*_Point,_Digits); request.deviation = dev; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; request.magic = ea_magic; OrderSend(request,result); if(result.retcode==10009 || result.retcode==10008) { Alert("A long position was successfully opened"); } else { Alert("The long position was not opened -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } if (/*selling conditions*/ adx[0]>adx_min && plsdi[0]>mindi[0]) { ZeroMemory(request); request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.symbol = _Symbol; request.volume = lot; request.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits); request.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - stp*_Point,_Digits); request.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + tkp*_Point,_Digits); request.deviation = dev; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL; request.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK; request.magic = ea_magic; OrderSend(request,result); if(result.retcode==10009 || result.retcode==10008) { Alert("A short position was successfully opened"); } else { Alert("The short position was not opened -error:",GetLastError()); ResetLastError(); return; } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+can you tell me what's wrong with my code
Hi karemtalli,
If you intend to use GetLastError(), use ResetLatError() before function call or right after calling GetLastError(), so you have the right error report. Look at codes in MetaEditor 5 on how to use ResetLastError().
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/common/resetlasterror
and another thing i keep getting a run time error when creating handles for the indicators it says "Error creating handle for adx - 4002" now i know where the problem is but i don't know how to fix it and heres the section where the problem is in my code :
and it's the same with the other two indicators if i remove the first alert the second one will go and the same thing with the third.
any ideas about what i should do ?
