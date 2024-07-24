if some EA is loosing money continuously , how to inverse that EA such that the loss convert into profit

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i have an EA that continuously loose money what should i do to inverse it effect 

 
write a new one? find out why it's losing money ?
 
Abdul Salam:

i have an EA that continuously loose money what should i do to inverse it effect 

You can't reverse a losing EA, that doesn't work.
 

If reversing losing EA to profitable one works, this means I must be the richest person in the world.

I tested this idea years ago on many EAs. I will never work.

Logically, It works if you think about it without considering deep details. Once you try it, you'll get loosing EA as well.

 

ok . . . .

i am not sure but theoretically i think so

 

now i understand practically it is not possible 

 
There are various EAs that you can get that reverse signals to prove the point. Some EAs even offer it as a user option.  I tested it several times and all options I have seen run the account to zero at about a 45' angle down.
[Deleted]  
If sl=tp in system,revers can help.
 
Vasyl Nosal:
If sl=tp in system,revers can help.
Reversing a loosing strategy DOESN'T work. Please stop misleading people, or PROVE it.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
Reversing a loosing strategy DOESN'T work. Please stop misleading people, or PROVE we you are writing.

I can't have my own opinion???

And if you not agree, you must PROVE that Im wrong. 

 

P.S. Do you have some special attitude to me? 

[Deleted]  

Here you go.

So will I have some apologize for slander?

 

 

Files:
Statemant.zip  8 kb
[Deleted]  
reverse the trade functions, when its suppose to buy Send an order to Sell instead of a buy Order.  Look for the Trade Function on your Source Code, OrderSend() and switch the OrderSend(OP_BUY) to OrderSend(OP_SELL) if you're on mql4.
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