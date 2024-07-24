if some EA is loosing money continuously , how to inverse that EA such that the loss convert into profit
write a new one? find out why it's losing money ?
Abdul Salam:You can't reverse a losing EA, that doesn't work.
i have an EA that continuously loose money what should i do to inverse it effect
If reversing losing EA to profitable one works, this means I must be the richest person in the world.
I tested this idea years ago on many EAs. I will never work.
Logically, It works if you think about it without considering deep details. Once you try it, you'll get loosing EA as well.
ok . . . .
i am not sure but theoretically i think so
now i understand practically it is not possible
There are various EAs that you can get that reverse signals to prove the point. Some EAs even offer it as a user option. I tested it several times and all options I have seen run the account to zero at about a 45' angle down.
If sl=tp in system,revers can help.
Vasyl Nosal:Reversing a loosing strategy DOESN'T work. Please stop misleading people, or PROVE it.
If sl=tp in system,revers can help.
If sl=tp in system,revers can help.
Alain Verleyen:
Reversing a loosing strategy DOESN'T work. Please stop misleading people, or PROVE we you are writing.
Reversing a loosing strategy DOESN'T work. Please stop misleading people, or PROVE we you are writing.
I can't have my own opinion???
And if you not agree, you must PROVE that Im wrong.
P.S. Do you have some special attitude to me?
Files:
Statemant.zip 8 kb
reverse the trade functions, when its suppose to buy Send an order to Sell instead of a buy Order. Look for the Trade Function on your Source Code, OrderSend() and switch the OrderSend(OP_BUY) to OrderSend(OP_SELL) if you're on mql4.
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i have an EA that continuously loose money what should i do to inverse it effect