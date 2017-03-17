Experts: Example of Heiken Ashi + SMA Automated
Welcome
:)
guliwer32:Of course yes
HI
I put it to the test of history (1 January 2016 to date) result as you can see , Test ends on January 22, with 0 Account
That is not a ready robot
It is just an example for coders
Not for customers
Usually the paid versions in this community market are the best
My example of code can be profitable if you find a good modifications with a selected developer to help u
Take care
Hi soubra
I am interested in your robot .. how can I get the full version of this robot?
I am interested in your robot .. how can I get the full version of this robot?
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Example of Heiken Ashi + SMA Automated:
Showing how to trade FX market trend using the (SMA: Simple Moving Average) with the Japanese indicator Heiken Ashi.
Author: Mohammad Soubra