Experts: Example of Stochastic Automated
Welcome
What is so special about yours? The same idea of Oversold and Overbought is still applied here.
Francis Dogbe:
What is so special about yours? The same idea of Oversold and Overbought is still applied here.
What is so special about yours? The same idea of Oversold and Overbought is still applied here.
hahaha
thanks_for_your_care
thanks Soubra
Five Stars
*****
any_comments????
Ottimo lavoro, Semplice e funzionale.
robipul:
Ottimo lavoro, Semplice e funzionale.
Ottimo lavoro, Semplice e funzionale.
Thanks my friend
your Italian language is also >>>> Semplice e funzionale
:)
Felipe Ponce Aragon:
This is pure art:
dear
it is just coding ( if you are a coder then you will be interested on these kinds of published codes )
I know that EA is not a profitable one
but if you want to apply for a new job you have to click on the freelance link
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new
then:
fee free to post thiis ea there with the code as it is opened for all
after that find a developer to make it profitable for you
or
simply, visit the community market for products
see also
Example of RSI Automated
- votes: 9
- 2016.02.15
- Mohammad Soubra
- www.mql5.com
This is my 1st published code, it is very simple code example: RSI 14 (price close) — open buy when it is 50, open sell when it is > 75, close sell when it is < 50.
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Example of Stochastic Automated:
The main idea of this Expert Advisor is to trade by the basic concept of Stochastic oscillator in its basic parameters, with ability to change these parameters via the EA inputs.
Author: Mohammad Soubra