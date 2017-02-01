Experts: Example of Stochastic Automated

New comment
 

Example of Stochastic Automated:

The main idea of this Expert Advisor is to trade by the basic concept of Stochastic oscillator in its basic parameters, with ability to change these parameters via the EA inputs.

Author: Mohammad Soubra

 
Welcome
 
What is so special about yours? The same idea of Oversold and Overbought is still applied here.
 
Francis Dogbe:
What is so special about yours? The same idea of Oversold and Overbought is still applied here.

hahaha

thanks_for_your_care 

 

thanks Soubra

Five Stars

***** 

 
any_comments????
 
Ottimo lavoro, Semplice e funzionale.
 
robipul:
Ottimo lavoro, Semplice e funzionale.

 

Thanks my friend

your Italian language is also  >>>> Semplice e funzionale

 

 

:) 

[Deleted]  

This is pure art:

 

 

 
Felipe Ponce Aragon:

This is pure art:

 

 

dear

it is just coding ( if you are a coder then you will be interested on these kinds of published codes )

I know that EA is not a profitable one

but if you want to apply for a new job you have to click on the freelance link

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new 

then: 

fee free to post thiis ea there with the code as it is opened for all

after that find a developer to make it profitable for you 

or

simply, visit the community market for products 

 
see also

Example of RSI Automated
Example of RSI Automated
  • votes: 9
  • 2016.02.15
  • Mohammad Soubra
  • www.mql5.com
This is my 1st published code, it is very simple code example: RSI 14 (price close) — open buy when it is 50, open sell when it is > 75, close sell when it is < 50.
12
New comment