Experts: The Fraktrak xonax Expert Advisor based on the fractal breakouts
*****
five stars
In renko charts works great, tested .....
Thanks to author
open trade as soon as initiated on a chart, does not wait for next fractal
timeframe is set to 0 for current timeframe of the chart
Hi! I'm new in this forum, and I want to ask, how to do the "fraktak" works on renko charts? In my case it's open 1 or 2 positions daily only on EU ...., and only with "!MTH Composit Courency Renko Charts Builder". This indi is very havy, and my computer becomes slow,
please help me in some way... thx
It gives the contrian (in oposition) orders "buy" in place to "sell", and "sell" in place to "buy"...could you change it?\
Hello,
nice EA, thanks!
I am running it on DEMO and LIVE Account on GBPUSD M30 and it works well (set file attached).
However, I see that in the day the trades are running well (= profitable) but in the night there are many fake breakouts most probably because my broker make the spreads wide. I guess the EA would work much better with an spread filter (allow an trade if the spread is < 4 PIPs) and/or with daytime filter (no trades between 22:00 - 07:00 GMT time). Could you add the filter to your code? Thanks!
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The Fraktrak xonax Expert Advisor based on the fractal breakouts:
The EA searches the last upper and lower fractals and opens positions when the price exceeds these levels.
Author: Bakhytzhan Abzalbekov