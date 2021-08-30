Very friendly community :-D - page 2

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Alain Verleyen:
Fiend ! Seriously ?
Whoops! Meant friend of course :)
 
Lack little to 1k
 
Rodrigo da Silva Boa:
Lack little to 1k
And you can ask your self...maybe I asked my self to 10 people to become friend, not more
 
I have (1200)
 
Mohammad Soubra:
I have (1200)

You have ...


 
Alain Verleyen:

Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.


Congratulations :)
 
Alain Verleyen:

You have ...


Mohammad Soubra:
I have (1200)
Soubra.. friends mean active friends. not only added by one side
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.


WAAAW... this is a mirracle... not really....nothing special xD

 

this is special...  

 
Indeed its a quite friendly community!!
 
Alain Verleyen:

Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.


hi Alain, my friend :-)

thank you for all your help to me.

i wish the best for you.
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