Very friendly community :-D - page 2
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Fiend ! Seriously ?
Lack little to 1k
I have (1200)
You have ...
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
You have ...
I have (1200)
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
WAAAW... this is a mirracle... not really....nothing special xD
this is special...
Hi, this very important topic to announce I got my 1000th friends today.
hi Alain, my friend :-)
thank you for all your help to me.i wish the best for you.