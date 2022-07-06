Indicators: High, Low and Close of the Previous Day - page 2
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I'll rewrite the indicator into multiple files to make it easier to add other features.
hello Alexandre....
thank you for generously sharing your indi....i cant make it work though on my mt4 4/988 // which is an update as of 4th july which is earlier than replies from participants on this indi//...
any help how could i make it work? //it shows the gray diamond when i go for it in the navigator of mt4//
thank you very much
Hello Alexandre
Great work its an amazing indicator It would be perfect if yo add the open Price I wrote that the next versión include
Soo
Its time to wait lol
Thank you
Just created an account to thank you.
Very helpful.
God Bless ( ...In Jesus name... )
Hi!
Does exist a similar indicator in MQ5 format?
Hi!
Do you have a same indicator for mt5 ?
Hi.
Can you add HLC levels for 1 hour timeframe?
Thanks in advance.
Hello, I am in trouble using this indicator for Weekly and Month, and wondering if anybody could help me.
Please find the picture
Previous week high/low line is not indicted correctly.
Previous week line does not start from Monday, but start from Wednesday. Also it does not show previous week high/low.
Setting is done like this.
Can anybody advise me how I did wrong?
Many thanks for your help!
Also in common_SR for prev_day/prev_Week/Prev_Month you need to change parameter "data window label" to appropriated day/week/month; otherwise you get all line datas mixed up.
@automated_trading
There is a mixed up between definition of line color and probe color in this indicator. Coud you please recheck, and correct and update this indicator.
Thank for sharing.