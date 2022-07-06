Indicators: High, Low and Close of the Previous Day - page 2

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Alexandre Borela:
I'll rewrite the indicator into multiple files to make it easier to add other features.

hello Alexandre....

thank you for generously sharing your indi....i cant make it work though on my mt4 4/988  // which is an update as of 4th july which is earlier than replies from participants on this indi//...

any help how could i make it work? //it shows the gray diamond when i go for it in the navigator of mt4//

thank you very much

 

Hello Alexandre

 

Great work its an amazing indicator It would be perfect if yo add the open Price I wrote that the next versión include

 

Soo

 

Its time to wait lol

 

Thank you 

 
Good indicator, i also stretch to long time trades and in addition on this High, Low and Close indicator, instead of max timeframe being monthly, kindly also adjust/update the indicator to include or be able to plot previous year High Low and Close level, Thank u
 

Just created an account to thank you.
Very helpful.

God Bless ( ...In Jesus name... )

 

Hi!

Does exist a similar indicator in MQ5 format?

 

Hi!

Do you have a same indicator for mt5 ?

 

Hi. 

Can you add HLC levels for 1 hour timeframe?

Thanks in advance.

 

Hello, I am in trouble using this indicator for Weekly and Month, and wondering if anybody could help me.   

Please find the picture 
Previous week high/low line is not indicted correctly. 

Weekly line as example

Previous week line does not start from Monday, but start from Wednesday. Also it does not show previous week high/low. 

setting
Setting is done like this. 

Can anybody advise me how I did wrong? 


Many thanks for your help! 

 
@Kanoko yout precision too high for showing pre_week, for day use H1; for week use H4; for month use Day

Also in common_SR for prev_day/prev_Week/Prev_Month you need to change parameter "data window label" to appropriated day/week/month; otherwise you get all line datas mixed up.
 

@automated_trading

There is a mixed up between definition of line color and probe color in this indicator. Coud you please recheck, and correct and update this indicator.

Thank for sharing.

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