MT4 not showing any products in the Terminal Market Tab

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Hi

Anyone knows why my MT4 build 950 is not showing any products from the market section.  I am using Windows Vista on my Desktop.  I have MT4 build 940 installed in my Macbook running Windows 7 and is running just fine.  Can anyone you help me please?

 

Thank you 

 

I am using MT4 build 950 & Windows 10, and my MT4 is showing products


 
Maybe you should write to Service Desk about it.
 
Dina Li:

Hi

Anyone knows why my MT4 build 950 is not showing any products from the market section.  I am using Windows Vista on my Desktop.  I have MT4 build 940 installed in my Macbook running Windows 7 and is running just fine.  Can anyone you help me please?

 

Thank you 

Which IE version do you jave on your Vista system ?
 

Hi Alain

I don't see what IE has to do with MT4.  I use IE 9 and I have Java installed.  Anyway, thank you for your concern.   if there is no solution I can still use my laptop

 
Dina Li:

Hi Alain

I don't see what IE has to do with MT4.  I use IE 9 and I have Java installed.  Anyway, thank you for your concern.   if there is no solution I can still use my laptop

MT4 is using IE library for its Market tab. But IE9 is ok (minimum is IE8).

 
I too am having the same problem any help in solving this would be welcomed, currently using windows 10, and IE
 
as it happens, when I download mt4 (about 15 times up to now) it does not show the "company"  "market" and "signals" tabs, like it shows on biantoro kunarto's   images               
 
Same problem here, and it happened after buy a product.
 

Same problem here, it used to show, now market doesnt show in my mt4??

how to solve this????

 
thesaifhaddad:

Same problem here, it used to show, now market doesnt show in my mt4??

how to solve this????

  • If you are on Mac OS so Market will not work with this operation system (so, change your OS).
  • Besides, IE 8 or higher is required for the market to work (install IE8 or higher).
  • And finally, your broker may disable the Market tab on Metatrader which is connected with this broker' server (change the broker).

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Internet Browser Requirements

Alexey Petrov, 2013.01.17 10:51


Internet Explorer 8 or higher is required for the Market to work in MetaTrader terminal



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