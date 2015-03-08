What websites you visit the most to learn about trading (you can vote more than one) ? - page 2
http://finance.yahoo.com/ for finance news.
I develop my own trading system by observing how the price move in a day. You can notice that there are some regular patterns.
Hi doshur,
So maybe you know any website/forum that discuss about price pattern - kindly tell us please :)
best ever price action strategy I've found so far: http://www.learntotradethemarket.com
Many articles, a lot a free videos (I've seen them all, time consuming but learn a lot from them). A Daily commentary is given and usefull here: http://www.learntotradethemarket.com/category/forex-trading-commentary
I only use the sites you list to browse and have the occasional read, never for an indication as to what and where the market is going, I only trade what I see on the chart, if the conditions change that dictates a change in position they I do it, however, long term traders who are in it for the long haul probably need to look from a distance, I read that the longer your step back from the market, the more you see, (in a round about way) but this approach needs lots more patience, time and margin.
If you are new to trading then theses sites can hold lots of information about trading but the one thing they will never teach nor will trading on a demo account is psychology, this is the most important thing you have to master and the only way is trading "live".
If I had to give the best of my knowledge, which is limited, trade with the minimum pip size 0.01 around £0.10 and make every penny a prisoner, you will by the way as it's your own money but because of the small size and the fluctuations in the market you can withstand 100 pip movements which are very common but as you observe your position you will get to learn how the market may come back around after hitting various indicators you have setup on your chart, also you will see just how easy a profit can become a loss if care is not taken.
This motion is a must for all wannabe's, start with £1000 @ 1 lot and you have one of two chances, beginners luck or the seat of you pants will be on fire.
I hope this is relative to your topic, if not then I could remove it, Rob
dear all
For me it is baby pips
thanks
drear all
I personally dont believe in technical or fundamental analysis,But I believe more in simple statitstics.
For any change on earth , there follows a statistical rule,whether it is positive or negative.Yes it is the rule
Also remember it is a bit difficult to cattch hold of a forcefully thrown ball,while it is easy to catch when it bounces.
My EA is developed based on above facts and it uses one of the very simple and basic indicator,nothing complicated,but with a good strategy.
I participating in ATC 2012 , for the first time in my life
I will be soon publishing my blog in this
regards
dummy
I like www.babypips.com
this site (I'm on this site daily)
and www.tradecoach.com they posted a new free video on divergence which was good
In case you don't know how to use Google for the MQL5 forum, here's how :
http://www.google.com/search?q=site:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum <your search request goes here>
for example I'm looking for cloud discussion in forum, then I just google like this
www.google.com/search?q=site:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum cloud (click that please)
Then I would't mess up the forum with already answered and discussed questions and topic.
Hey dudes anyone know how to make a downloaded trading system show up in the experts folder on the terminal screen ?cheers Mike