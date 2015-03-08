What websites you visit the most to learn about trading (you can vote more than one) ? - page 6

Hermo:

...http://newdigital-world.com/forum.php


Afaik, there is only 1 leader for this site and he is very well known here
 
angevoyageur:
Afaik, there is only 1 leader for this site and he is very well known here

Correct angevoyageur


I've said that I do not see any mention to your forum.

I simply find it extraordinary and deserves mention.



Have a good weekend.

A hug.

Hermo.

 
I don't have one. No time for that unfortunately. I come here when I have free time.

Thank you and have a nice week-end too.

 

i learn most of the beginner strategy from

1. www.tradimo.com

2. www.forexsecretstrategy.com

really good information to as learn trading  both beginner and expert.

 

I started this topic, so here's another one http://www.moneyshow.com/ .

Come on guys, what trading related websites - other than mql4.mql5.com - that you visit most.


I like the following sites also:
But there are many more sites I just can't think of at this time!

I like http://www.investing.com/
MQL5.com all the. Many knowledgeable users on here and many interesting articles/blogs that gets posted.
 
My own analysis and learning and from site: investopedia.com
