EURUSD Technical Analysis 2015, December: weekly bearish pattern for breakdown, monthly breakdown with support target - page 2
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.09 07:37
EURUSD long-term forecasts updated: more ranging than bearish - Goldman Sachs (based on article)
Goldman Sachs updated their long-term forecast for EUR/USD with more bullish than in previous one: the price will be droped to 1.07 for 3 months instead of 1.02 as the previously forecasted, half a year forecast is 1.05 instead of 1.000, and one year fiorecast is 1.0000 instead of 0.9500 previous one.
According to Goldman Sachs - the price will reach second pivot support level at 1.0672 for 3 months only, and the price will be in the bearish market condition for the ranging within S2 Pivot at 1.0672 and 1.0520 support level. And the bearish trend will be re-started in the second half of 2016 only: price will reach 1.0000 psy level by the end of 2016 for example.Thus, we will see the ranging bearish market condition since January till June 2016, and the primary bearish condition will be continuing with good breakdown possibility without ranging since July till December 2016.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.10 13:06
Setups For EUR/USD by Barclays (based on efxnews article)
Barclays Capital made a forecast for EUR/USD for today and tomorrow:
Let's evaluate this forecast with the technical point of view.
M5 timeframe. Ranging bearish. The price is located below 100 period SMA (100 SMA) and 200 period SMA (200 SMA) for the primary bearish market condition with the secondary ranging within the following support/resistance levels:
If the price will break 1.0932 support level on close bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If the price will break 1.1042 resistance level on close bar so we may see the reversal of the intra-day price movement to the primary bullish market condition.
If not so the price will be on ranging within the levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.11 10:11
Trading News Events: U.S. Retail Sales (adapted from the article)
Another 0.2% expansion in U.S. Retail Sales may fuel speculation for a December Fed rate-hike and spur a near-term pullback in EUR/USD as central bank officials largely endorse an upbeat outlook for the world’s largest economy.
What’s Expected:
Why Is This Event Important:
Signs of stronger consumption may encourage the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to remove the zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP) at the next meeting as it remains one of the leading drivers of growth and inflation but, a weak sales report may drag on rate expectations as Chair Janet Yellen appears to be in no rush to normalize monetary policy.
However, subdued wages accompanied by the slowdown in private credit may drag on sales, and a dismal outcome may prompt the FOMC to lower its interest-rate forecast at the December meeting as it undermines the central bank’s scope to achieve the 2% inflation target over the policy horizon.
How To Trade This Event Risk
Bullish USD Trade: Retail Sales Expands 0.2% or Greater in November
Bearish USD Trade: U.S. Household Consumption Falls Short of Market Forecast
- Need red, five-minute candle following a positive print to consider a short EUR/USD trade.
- If market reaction favors a bullish dollar trade, sell EUR/USD with two separate position.
- Set stop at the near-by swing high/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward.
- Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit.
Potential Price Targets For The Release
- Need green, five-minute candle to favor a long EUR/USD trade.
- Implement same setup as the bullish dollar trade, just in reverse.
EUR/USD Daily
EUR/USD Price Action Analysis - 50.0% Fibo support level to be broken for the bearish trend to be continuing
D1 price is located below 200 day SMA (200 SMA) and 100 day SMA (100 SMA) for the primary bearish market condition. The price was bounced from 100 SMA/200 SMA and Fibo resistance at 1.1062 for the bearish ranging within the following key reversal support/resistance levels:
The price is breaking 50.0% Fibo support level at 1.0788 for the bearish trend to be continuing with 1.0520 as the next bearish target.
- Fibo resistance at 1.1062 located on the border between the primary bearish and the primary bullish trend on the daily chart, and
- Fibo support level at 1.0520 located far below 100 SMA/200 SMA in the primary bearish area of the chart.
If the price will break 50.0% Fibo support level at 1.0788 on close daily bas so the bearish trend will be continuing with the secondary ranging up to 1.0520 level as the next target to re-enter
If the price will break Fibo resistance at 1.1062 from below to above so the reversal of the price movement from the primary bearish to the primary bullish trend will be started.
If not so the price will be ranging within the levels.
Trend:D1 - ranging bearish
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.19 07:40
Forex Weekly Outlook December 21-24 (based on the article)
US and Canadian GDP data, US Durable Goods Orders and Unemployment claims are the final highlights before Christmas break. Here is an outlook on these major events.
Last week the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the first time in nearly a decade showing faith in the U.S. economy. The central bank raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to between 0.25% and 0.50. Policy makers reiterated that the US economy is performing well and is expected to improve further. The labor market advanced considerably reaching an unemployment rate of 5%. Furthermore, inflation is expected to rise over the medium term towards the 2 % target. Fed officials declared that the rate hike was the beginning of a “gradual” tightening cycle.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.20 13:51
EUR/USD Weekly Outlook by Morgan Stanley (based on the article)
Morgan Stanley made a fundamental forecast fr this pair by telling that "EUR downside may be limited":
Let's evaluate this forecast with the technical point of view.
W1 price is located to be below S1 Pivot at 1.0672 and above S2 Pivot at 1.0672 in the primary bearish market condition. Symmetric triangle pattern was formed by the price to be crossed for direction, and RSI indicator is estimating the bearish trend to be continuing with the secondary ranging.
If price will break S1 Pivot at 1.1337 from below to above so the local uptrend as the secondary market rally will be started within the primary bearish market condition up to Central YR1 Pivot at 1.2665 as the next target.
If the price will break S2 Pivot at 1.0672 from above to below on close weekly bar so the bearish trend will be continuing.
If not so the price will be ranging between the levels.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.21 07:18
EUR/USD and GBP/USD: End Of Week Technicals by Barclays Capital (adapted from the article)
Barclays is forecasting the EUR/USD price and GBP/USD price at year-end as the following:
EUR/USD. Ranging. Weekly price is on bearish for the ranging within 1.1713 key erversal reversal level and 1.0520 key support bearish level. RSI indicator is estimating for the ranging bearish trend to be continuing. The most likely scenario for the price movement up to the end of this year is the ranging trend to be continuing within 1.1713/1.0520 s/r area.
GBP/USD. Bearish. The price is located below 100 period SMA and 200 period SMA for the ranging bearish breakdown: price is breaking descending triangle pattern to below with 1.4864 support level for the bearish trend to be continuing with 1.4565 support level as the next bearish target. The most like scenario for this pair to be moved at the end of the year is the following: bearish breakdown will be continuing with 1.4565 target level.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.12.21 09:31
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals - German Producer Price Index and 10 pips price movement
2014-12-21 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German PPI]
[EUR - German PPI] = Change in the price of goods sold by manufacturers. It's a leading indicator of consumer inflation - when manufacturers charge more for goods the higher costs are usually passed on to the consumer.
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EURUSD M5: 10 pips price movement by EUR - German PPI news event :
EUR/USD Intra-Day Technical Analysis - waiting for direction to break the levels
M5 price is ranging near SMA with period 100 (100-SMA) and SMA with the period 200 (200-SMA) waiting for the direction for the possible breakout or breakdown.
The key support/resistance levels for this pair are the following:
RSI indicator is estimatting the ranging condition by direction.
SUMMARY : rangingTREND : waiting for direction
Sergey Golubev:
Resistance level at 1.0882 was broken by the price to above with good intra-day breakout and with +47 pips in profit for now. The price is breaking 1.0929 resistance level for the breakout to be continuing.