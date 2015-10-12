How to enable the "Start On History Data" in Debug menu of MetaEditor
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The related history data has been downloaded in MetaTrader4. And the "Use specified settings" in Options - Debug has been checked. While the "Start On History Data" in Debug menu of MetaEditor is always grey as disabled although I have tried with several different symbol and time frames. Thanks for your suggestions in advance!