Is it a joke?
Been there, done it.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6475
I wasn't impressed either.
- www.mql5.com
At least, if i was just using my computer cores and thats it but no... i'm using 5 computers in local network...
For the next test, i will try using cloud network to scan the same parameters but the first test disapointed me a lot..
At least, if i was just using my computer cores and thats it but no... i'm using 5 computers in local network...
For the next test, i will try using cloud network to scan the same parameters but the first test disapointed me a lot..
If you don't mind, please post both result on dabbler' thread there. There's renat's as well as dabbler's.
:)
I will do it with pleasure but there's something wrong with the use of cloud network agents now.
The first time i did some tests with it using the 2$ free credits, it was really fast and a lot of agents were used but now, from the 4 available cloud (Europe, Europe2, Hong Kong and USA), only 1 cloud is used and a really low amount of agents of it are used..
When i did the first test with the free credits, the 2$ has been used really fast and, more than that, i got around 1,70$ debt aditionnaly. (All of this in less than 1 or 2 hours) but now, less than 15 cents has been used in around 2 hours of tests and it's slower than using my own cores....
Just look at this capture:
Can someone explain me what the hell is going on with it?
Is it the first time you start optimization (on the current trade server)? It takes time for agents to download the price data - the entire price history (it occurs only once, when you start optimization for the first time)
If you use genetic mode of optimization, only one cloud server (access point) is used due to specific features of this algorithm of testing
Is it the first time you start optimization (on the current trade server)? It takes time for agents to download the price data - the entire price history (it occurs only once, when you start optimization for the first time)
If you use genetic mode of optimization, only one cloud server (access point) is used due to specific features of this algorithm of testing
I did few tests and before few of them i tried to delete every datas because operation was always stopping after couple of hundred passes.
About downloading datas, it's not really long. Only a couple of minutes.
Last test stopped after around 2000 passes from around 10400 and it say, finish, xml file written. It's the same if i delete application with every folder and i reinstall it.
I dont know what i dont understand there...
MetaTrader 5 is much slower because this is first real tester which is able to simulate past very close to real life. Once you will see how well the back-testing results represents performance of your EA, you will never use strategy tester in MT4 again. When I used MT4 I never saw the same thing when I did forward testing. Most of the strategies which are promising in MT4 looks like loosing ones in MT5 (and it is correct). I have been doing forward-testing with multiple strategies in MT5 and they all work the same as predicted by back-testing.
Regarding Cloud - only one cloud will be used. No matter if it's a bonus money or your real money in your account. This was changed in one of the builds, but you are right - previously it was using all clouds in the same time. You will not see it again.
Number of agents used during back-testing depends on your EA (from number of input parameters). To get the best result (which wasn't possible with MT4), optimization walks through many steps and there are not enough tasks to involve all agent in cloud. Normally there are 100-400 tasks(agents) at each step calculated.
How price for agent usage is calculated and all other things you can find by reading official help file:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/testing
But why it's not doing all the passes that it's supposed to do when i'm using cloud? And how to delete previous datas to be able to do the same test again without having software saying that it's done and the .xml file is written??
Thanks for your support guys. It's appreciated!
But why it's not doing all the passes that it's supposed to do when i'm using cloud? And how to delete previous datas to be able to do the same test again without having software saying that it's done and the .xml file is written??
Regarding Cloud - only one cloud will be used. No matter if it's a bonus money or your real money in your account. This was changed in one of the builds, but you are right - previously it was using all clouds in the same time. You will not see it again.
This is true only for genetic optimization, it works in this way now and it worked in this way before. If you run 'Slow compete algorithm' all cloud servers are used. I just ran a test:
+ it takes 20-30 seconds to awake all the agents of the network (when agents are not used, they stay 'asleep' to save hosting computer resources). So after you run slow optimization with some 10k passes for 30 seconds you'll see thousands of cloud agents performing your tasks.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi!
I'm making tests to see the speed difference between mt4 and mt5 (with and without cloud and remote computers) and using the same parameters on each side.
MT4 seems to be more than 3 times faster than mt5 using 10 cores at the same time.... what the f*** ???