What do you think about Martingale strategy ?
As per my view:
Martingale is one of the best profit maker "But" it is a luxurious Account Killer.
Sounds to me like a good alcoholic drink...
One Martingale Please, ... on the rocks.
Sounds to me like a good alcoholic drink...
One Martingale Please, ... on the rocks.
One Martingale with olive please, shaken not stirred.
In fact, it is important to increase precision of mathematic model of prevision not martingale that has to be used very cautelatively!
If you reach at least 70% right prevision, you' re right and increase balance steady!
So study hardly TECHNICAL ANALYSYS with theory and practical example, then use correctly properties of INSTRUMENTS FINANCIARY;
I had excellent results only after a year of daily 2 hours a day practice!
Bye and good trading!
Martingale trading system — is based on the popular betting (gambling) system of the 18th century France. The main principle of this system is to double the bet each time you lose.
Martingale is opposite of Hedging how?
- In trend market Martingale can swipe your account but in rigging market it can give you profit.
- In trend market Hedging can give you profit but in rigging it can clear your balance.
Martingale is not a strategy because its origin from gambling or some peoples in past used it for survival but eventually they failed to recover. Martingale is an open system or you can say an open endless game so if you compare your capital against a market and now a days market in trillion so you can win only if you have an unlimited balance otherwise you will loose. This system is clearly a race between capital and market.
Possible for a short time it will give you profit but cant run for longer and if measure then 10% profit after taking 50% to 70% risk.
if you going to trade against a market maker broker they already have a system to secure them when they set maximum deposit limit so you cant make a big deposit to enjoy a consecutive winning stage.
Mostly trader tried to add some tools to make it different but their account face death, and what ever you say martin for gambling not for Trading.
Thanks
Martingale trading system — is based on the popular betting (gambling) system of the 18th century France. The main principle of this system is to double the bet each time you lose.
Martingale is opposite of Hedging how?
- In trend market Martingale can swipe your account but in rigging market it can give you profit.
- In trend market Hedging can give you profit but in rigging it can clear your balance.
Martingale is not a strategy because its origin from gambling or some peoples in past used it for survival but eventually they failed to recover. Martingale is an open system or you can say an open endless game so if you compare your capital against a market and now a days market in trillion so you can win only if you have an unlimited balance otherwise you will loose. This system is clearly a race between capital and market.
Possible for a short time it will give you profit but cant run for longer and if measure then 10% profit after taking 50% to 70% risk.
if you going to trade against a market maker broker they already have a system to secure them when they set maximum deposit limit so you cant make a big deposit to enjoy a consecutive winning stage.
Mostly trader tried to add some tools to make it different but their account face death, and what ever you say martin for gambling not for Trading.
Thanks
Thanks for your nice explanation about Martingale. You are right, its for gambling, not for trading.
Thanks.
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As per my view:
Martingale is one of the best profit maker "But" it is a luxurious Account Killer.