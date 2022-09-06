Indicators: Master Tools - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Girard/takycard,
Not sure if you are still updating this project, but in case you are, and/or others are interested...
A while back I made some significant fixes/enhancements to all the SL/TP line/label displays handling, and some minor changes to lot size rounding error, added finer granularity risk adjustment to allow micro lot sizes and possibly some other minor things.
The major changes are 4 new routines to handle the moving and setting text of TP / SL lines and their labels (lines 4018-4128). They replace all of the existing code to deal with SL/TP lines and labels drawing, and I believe fix all related issues I was aware of with these at the time.
These changes are (all/mostly?) marked with //alb so can be reviewed/included by Girard or whoever might be maintaining this, if they so chose. I just commented out all of the original code and left it there to more easily allow review of the changes.
As a side note, one thing that would be helpful to add to your documentation/pictures is that typing "O" opens up the Options menu. Searched around the code for some time before I found that, and then things became much more interesting :)
Please feel free to use as you see fit.
Al
I'm back, feel free to update me on BUG and ask for more functionality.
@albry : I will look the changes, and if it’s OK for me I will publish the change and add your name in credit :)
Taky
I'm back, feel free to update me on BUG and ask for more functionality.
@albry : I will look the changes, and if it’s OK for me I will publish the change and add your name in credit :)
Taky
Hi Taky,
Welcome back and please feel free to use in any way you see fit.
I recall that there are some other visual lines/labels and sections of code that are repeated quite often, which I was tempted to provide function calls for but ran out of time. You might want to consider these if you have time and see benefit :)
If you have any questions let me know through PM.
Al
Hi Taky,
First let me just say that your tool is simply amazing, it helps a lot, many of the things I was looking for and found spread around the mql5 community are now into one nice place.
What would make a real difference to my way of using your Money Manager Graphic Tool is how the stop loss works. I'll explain what I mean:
Right now it works this way:
- hit the 'B' for a buy
- have my stop loss set for ATR, where the ATR is set at a certain period distance from the buy level
What I would like to see is, when I hit the 'B' for a buy, for example, the stop loss to be automatically set based on candle's low and deduct the pointed candle's ATR value, but the reference candle has to be the one that I point with my mouse at the moment I hit 'B'.
Would it be possible to achieve this? It would change my trading and time spent a lot.
Thank you!
Bogdan
Good day takycard,
I hope you don't mind but I modified your indicator a bit. And I also added an extra feature.
I just made one modification. On the money management side, I commented out the boolean Equity/Balance part and replaced it with an enum to enable user use a fixed number when calculating risk. For instance you have maybe 10k in the account and you want to risk 1% constantly. Regardless of your profit or loss, you would select the static balance option and fill in a fixed number. That number will be used to calculate all risk. Or maybe you have 50k in the account but you want to trade as though you have 10k (20% of your entire trading capital). I added that option. So basically, in the input section of the indicator, you would have to select one of three options for the figure to use in calculating the risk.
a. Static Balance (Predefined figure set by user)
b. Account Balance
c. Account Equity
Secondly, I added a symbol changer. This symbol changer has support for brokers that use prefixes or suffixes in listing their trading instruments. All you have to do is fill in the input parameters in the suffix and prefix section if your broker does that kind of thing or leave it blank if your broker doesn't do that kind of thing.
Good day takycard,
I hope you don't mind but I modified your indicator a bit. And I also added an extra feature.
There is not any point to your post unless you attach the modified code.
This is really really good. Very useful.
Many many thanks