Indicators: Master Tools - page 3

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Thank you for your reply i really appreciate it

I hope this screenshot can explain.

Thanks

 
My I know how to use this tool. Is it fully automate?
 

Hi,

 

Thank you very much for your indicator and EA. Really great indicator. I want to report bug. When I close my MT4, and reopen, and then press B, I have this error in the expert tab:

2015.12.23 02:39:11.649 master_info EURUSD,M1: zero divide in 'master_info.mq4' (3989,58)

If I remove and reattached, the problem is gone.

Can you take a look?

 

 

Thanks. 

 
Hello,
how do I add money manager graphic tool.mq4
as a normal indicator,
I can not add to the chart,
why??
thank you
Marty

 
Looks interesting, but it's not respecting my changes to any of the True/False selections. Tallinex build 950.
 

Thanks for the awesome work mate, rock solid and extremely useful! My trading system requires me to trade with chart on top, meaning volumes appear over the Master Tools.

Can master tools be placed in a separate window? 

 
Please I tried installing this master tool on my mt4 but it's not displaying anything, can you please suggest a way out 
 

This was a great tool. Something I've been looking for and just found it here. Tried it today together with a couple of indicators and so far it's doing fine. I like it a lot.

Just curious what time frames you like to use it on and what pairs you trade (or other people here).

It would've been nice to add something to set the stop loss/take profit counted from an ATR setting.

Keep up the good work!!

Staffan

 

hi,bro.thank you for your work.

 but,master_info.mq4 does not work.i cannt add the indi to the main chart.

it appears some errors.help me pls.

thinks a lot.

Files:
main_info.png  144 kb
 

Perhaps the price scale to do so as it is implemented in CustomScale_v2.mq4 ?

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