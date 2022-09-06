Indicators: Master Tools - page 3
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Thank you for your reply i really appreciate it
I hope this screenshot can explain.
Thanks
Hi,
Thank you very much for your indicator and EA. Really great indicator. I want to report bug. When I close my MT4, and reopen, and then press B, I have this error in the expert tab:
2015.12.23 02:39:11.649 master_info EURUSD,M1: zero divide in 'master_info.mq4' (3989,58)
If I remove and reattached, the problem is gone.
Can you take a look?
Thanks.
how do I add money manager graphic tool.mq4
as a normal indicator,
I can not add to the chart,
why??
thank you
Marty
Thanks for the awesome work mate, rock solid and extremely useful! My trading system requires me to trade with chart on top, meaning volumes appear over the Master Tools.
Can master tools be placed in a separate window?
This was a great tool. Something I've been looking for and just found it here. Tried it today together with a couple of indicators and so far it's doing fine. I like it a lot.
Just curious what time frames you like to use it on and what pairs you trade (or other people here).
It would've been nice to add something to set the stop loss/take profit counted from an ATR setting.
Keep up the good work!!
Staffan
hi,bro.thank you for your work.
but,master_info.mq4 does not work.i cannt add the indi to the main chart.
it appears some errors.help me pls.
thinks a lot.
Perhaps the price scale to do so as it is implemented in CustomScale_v2.mq4 ?