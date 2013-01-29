buy and sell one another cancel each other

Good afternoon,

When I open two different ways in order, for example a buy and sell one another cancel each other. How can I do to avoid cancellation?

My goal is to open a buy order while a sell order, is this possible?How?
 
In mql5 you can't  no hedging

Stay with mql4 if you wanna do this... 

 
thank you very much ;) 

 

At least one broker I know provides this function on MT5.

The company has all the symbols double, like EURUSD and EURUSDL, USDJPY and USDJPYL for all the symbols. So if you wanna hedge, sell one and buy one with "L".


One other way is, when you have EURUSD buy  position and somehow you wanna sell same one, sell EURJPY and buy USDJPY same amount, that's gonna be the "synthesized" EURUSD.

The tool SymbolSynthesizer.mq5 for make it easy will be coming soon on CodeBase.


 
Dear alohafx, 

Would you please mention the name of the broker ?

Thank you 

 
i'm shay enuf to put a link....

so you can gglks


all 4 eurusd bros

 
Right, thank you for that, I will Google, and I will ask second opinion to Yahoo!, Bing and Ask.com.

:D.

 
in mt5, you can not hedge. So you can not open order sell order buy on a pair . To hedge, you can open 2 acc. 1acc sell , 1acc buy.
