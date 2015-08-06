Build 851 not bringing in all the indicators - page 2
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there is a lot of custom indicators, that not run correctly after this update
do you tried update history through History center in MT4?
The last official build is 840.
If you want to test the beta version then you have to report errors and problems to ServiceDesk.
The last official build is 840.
If you want to test the beta version then you have to report errors and problems to ServiceDesk.
yeah,Build 851 is a disaster。A lot of custom indicators loaded successfally, but display like this.
How do we know if a release is official or not?
Use only your broker account, that's official realease. If you are using Metaquotes server, you will have beta version.
Official releases are always annouced on the site : New MetaTrader 4 Build 840: Improvements and Fixes
There is a problem with IndicatorCounted() function. It returns wrong numbers. This is why most indicators display only latest bars. I have posted to Service Desk already.
Are there any official and unofficial releases? In my case several platforms have updated automatically without telling me that this update is 'not official'. It shouldn't work like this. Each new update is a surprise.
Use only your broker account, that's official realease. If you are using Metaquotes server, you will have beta version.
Official releases are always annouced on the site : New MetaTrader 4 Build 840: Improvements and Fixes
Well, Admiral Markets, FXDD, FxPro, Oanda - they are all pushing 851 update.
You are wrong. You got the update from Metaquotes server, once it's downloaded the update is applied to all your installed platforms.
If you are running Windows 7, 8.1 or 10, the UAC will ask you if you want to apply the update, if you answer No, it will not be applied.
You are wrong. You got the update from Metaquotes server, once it's downloaded the update is applied to all your installed platforms.
If you are running Windows 7, 8.1 or 10, the UAC will ask you if you want to apply the update, if you answer No, it will not be applied.