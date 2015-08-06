Build 851 not bringing in all the indicators
Have just updated to Build 851 from Build 845 and it has not bringing in my custom indicators
Failing an easy solution to this how can I revert back to Build 845?
To revert your build, only thing I can suggest is to uninstall and re-install from your brokers version of MT. Brokers are usually several builds behind the current release.
Have just updated to Build 851 from Build 845 and it has not bringing in my custom indicators
Failing an easy solution to this how can I revert back to Build 845?
What do you mean by "not bringing my custom indicators" ?
Build 851 has the standard indicators but has not brought forward any indicators that I have added to previous builds
he means that he updated and since then his old indicators are gone.
they are probably in the old folder still.
2 custom indicators not run correctly.
(MACD_OsMA_4ColorLH & Brooky_CCi_Shade )
there is a lot of custom indicators, that not run correctly after this update
do you tried update history through History center in MT4?
there is a lot of custom indicators, that not run correctly after this update
do you tried update history through History center in MT4?
Have you contacted the service desk?
You can pick this one indicator and try it in build 845 and build 851.
With build 851 is not working. In previously builds worked without problems.
And there are more others indicators that are not working.
#property copyright "Copyright © 2005, Yura Prokofiev" #property link "Yura.prokofiev@gmail.com" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_color1 Black #property indicator_color2 Lime #property indicator_color3 Red double ExtBuffer0[]; double ExtBuffer1[]; double ExtBuffer2[]; int init() { SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,2,Red); SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,2,Lime); SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM); IndicatorDigits(Digits+1); SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer0); SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtBuffer1); SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBuffer2); IndicatorShortName("Fisher"); SetIndexLabel(1,NULL); SetIndexLabel(2,NULL); return(0); } int start() { int period=10; int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); double prev,current,old; double Value=0,Value1=0,Value2=0,Fish=0,Fish1=0,Fish2=0; double price; double MinL=0; double MaxH=0; if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-counted_bars; for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { MaxH = High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,period,i)]; MinL = Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,period,i)]; price = (High[i]+Low[i])/2; Value = 0.33*2*((price-MinL)/(MaxH-MinL)-0.5) + 0.67*Value1; Value=MathMin(MathMax(Value,-0.999),0.999); ExtBuffer0[i]=0.5*MathLog((1+Value)/(1-Value))+0.5*Fish1; Value1=Value; Fish1=ExtBuffer0[i]; } bool up=true; for(i=limit-2; i>=0; i--) { current=ExtBuffer0[i]; prev=ExtBuffer0[i+1]; if (((current<0)&&(prev>0))||(current<0)) up= false; if (((current>0)&&(prev<0))||(current>0)) up= true; if(!up) { ExtBuffer2[i]=current; ExtBuffer1[i]=0.0; } else { ExtBuffer1[i]=current; ExtBuffer2[i]=0.0; } } return(0); }
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Have just updated to Build 851 from Build 845 and it has not bringing in my custom indicators
Failing an easy solution to this how can I revert back to Build 845?