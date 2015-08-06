Build 851 not bringing in all the indicators

New comment
 

Have just updated to Build 851 from Build 845 and it has not bringing in my custom indicators

Failing an easy solution to this how can I revert back to Build 845?

 
crstokes:

Have just updated to Build 851 from Build 845 and it has not bringing in my custom indicators

Failing an easy solution to this how can I revert back to Build 845?

Suggest you first contact the service desk as that doesn't sound good

To revert your build, only thing I can suggest is to uninstall and re-install from your brokers version of MT. Brokers are usually several builds behind the current release.
 
crstokes:

Have just updated to Build 851 from Build 845 and it has not bringing in my custom indicators

Failing an easy solution to this how can I revert back to Build 845?

What do you mean by "not bringing my custom indicators" ?
 
Alain Verleyen:
What do you mean by "not bringing my custom indicators" ?
Build 851 has the standard indicators but  has not brought forward any indicators that I have added to previous builds
 
crstokes:
Build 851 has the standard indicators but  has not brought forward any indicators that I have added to previous builds
Your indicators in MQ4 format or EX4 files?
 
He means, that a lot of custom indicators are not working with build 851. All indicators, that are working in previously versions, in 851 are not. Why? Who is list of changes for build 851?
 

he means that he updated and since then his old indicators are gone.

they are probably in the old folder still.

 

2 custom indicators not run correctly.
(MACD_OsMA_4ColorLH   & Brooky_CCi_Shade )


 

there is a lot of custom indicators, that not run correctly after this update

do you tried update history through History center in MT4? 

 
miro1360:

there is a lot of custom indicators, that not run correctly after this update

do you tried update history through History center in MT4? 

Have you contacted the service desk?
 
Stuart Browne:
Have you contacted the service desk?

You can pick this one indicator and try it in build 845 and build 851.

With build 851 is not working. In previously builds worked without problems.

And there are more others indicators that are not working. 

#property  copyright "Copyright © 2005, Yura Prokofiev"
#property  link      "Yura.prokofiev@gmail.com"

#property  indicator_separate_window
#property  indicator_buffers 3
#property  indicator_color1  Black
#property  indicator_color2  Lime
#property  indicator_color3  Red

double         ExtBuffer0[];
double         ExtBuffer1[];
double         ExtBuffer2[];


int init()
  {
   
   
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,2,Red);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM,STYLE_SOLID,2,Lime);
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM);
   IndicatorDigits(Digits+1);

   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtBuffer0);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtBuffer1);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtBuffer2);

   IndicatorShortName("Fisher");
   SetIndexLabel(1,NULL);
   SetIndexLabel(2,NULL);

   return(0);
  }


int start()
  {
   int    period=10;
   int    limit;
   int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   double prev,current,old;
   double Value=0,Value1=0,Value2=0,Fish=0,Fish1=0,Fish2=0;
   double price;
   double MinL=0;
   double MaxH=0;  
   

   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;


   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
    {  MaxH = High[iHighest(NULL,0,MODE_HIGH,period,i)];
       MinL = Low[iLowest(NULL,0,MODE_LOW,period,i)];
      price = (High[i]+Low[i])/2;
      Value = 0.33*2*((price-MinL)/(MaxH-MinL)-0.5) + 0.67*Value1;     
      Value=MathMin(MathMax(Value,-0.999),0.999); 
      ExtBuffer0[i]=0.5*MathLog((1+Value)/(1-Value))+0.5*Fish1;
      Value1=Value;
      Fish1=ExtBuffer0[i];
      
    }


   bool up=true;
   for(i=limit-2; i>=0; i--)
     {
      current=ExtBuffer0[i];
      prev=ExtBuffer0[i+1];
           
      if (((current<0)&&(prev>0))||(current<0))   up= false;    
      if (((current>0)&&(prev<0))||(current>0))   up= true;
      
      if(!up)
        {
         ExtBuffer2[i]=current;
         ExtBuffer1[i]=0.0;
        }
        
       else
         {
          ExtBuffer1[i]=current;
          ExtBuffer2[i]=0.0;
         }
     }

   return(0);
  }
123
New comment