Indicators: SDX-TzPivots_3

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SDX-TzPivots_3:

Calculation of pivot and similar levels based on time zones.

EURUSD.f, H1: Pivots (SDX-TzPivots) 3

Author: Aleh Sasonka

 
im new for the trading..how gonna be using this indicator buy and sell?
 
wan salahuddin:
im new for the trading..how gonna be using this indicator buy and sell?

The pivot levels and Fibonacci retracements can be used as levels of support and resistance zones for possible reversal of the price movement.

example

See more...

TRADING MANUAL - How To Use Fibonacci

Fibonacci trading

The Forex Trader’s Guide to Support and Resistance


Fibonacci Retracements [ChartSchool]
Fibonacci Retracements [ChartSchool]
  • stockcharts.com
Fibonacci Retracements are ratios used to identify potential reversal levels. These ratios are found in the Fibonacci sequence. The most popular Fibonacci Retracements are 61.8% and 38.2%. Note that 38.2% is often rounded to 38% and 61.8 is rounded to 62%. After an advance, chartists apply Fibonacci ratios to define retracement levels and...
 

The sample input for strategy the reversal of Fibo level

multisymbol triple screen trading system screen - the example strategy

... and the result of example

multisymbol triple screen trading system screen - the result of example

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Hello,

I‌ like the pivot indicator, but is there a way to remove the words, "yesterday, today and open" of the chart. 

T‌hank You‌,

G‌uy.

 
iggi7213:

I‌ like the pivot indicator, but is there a way to remove the words, "yesterday, today and open" of the chart. 

Oh sure.

Correct code:

Line 270: SetTimeLine("YesterdayStart", "yesterday", idxfirstbarofyesterday, CadetBlue, level - 4*Point);

Line 271: SetTimeLine("YesterdayEnd", "today", idxfirstbaroftoday, CadetBlue, level - 4*Point);

Line 327: SetLevel("T\'s Open", today_open, Orange, LineStyle, LineThickness, startofday);

 
Aleh Sasonka:
Oh sure.

Correct code:

Line 270: SetTimeLine("YesterdayStart", "yesterday", idxfirstbarofyesterday, CadetBlue, level - 4*Point);

Line 271: SetTimeLine("YesterdayEnd", "today", idxfirstbaroftoday, CadetBlue, level - 4*Point);

Line 327: SetLevel("T\'s Open", today_open, Orange, LineStyle, LineThickness, startofday);


Thanks for your quick responds.

B‌est regards.

 
Hello,

are there monthly weekly pivot points ? 

Best regards
 
turkly32 :
Hello,

are there monthly weekly pivot points ? 

Best regards
Not. This indicator is for displaying local daily levels. It does not work on time frames above D1.


I take a look indicator XIT_FIBS.mq4 (Automatically plot Fibonacci retracement lines with price on visible chart). It can be used to build levels at any timeframe.

Good luck)

EURUSDMonthly
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
When a graphical object is created using the ObjectCreate() function, it's necessary to specify the type of object being created, which can be one of the values of the ENUM_OBJECT enumeration. Further specifications of object properties are possible using functions for working with graphical objects.
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