GOLD (XAU/USD) Technical Analysis 2015, 31.05 - 07.06: ranging after bearish breakdown with 1132.00 psy support level
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.29 18:19
Forex Weekly Outlook June 1-5 (based on forexcrunch article)
ISM Manufacturing PMI, Rate decisions in Australia, the UK and the Eurozone, GDP data from Australia, Employment data from Canada as well as important labor figures from the US including the all-important NFP release. These are the highlights event on forex calendar. Join us as we explore the market-movers of this week.
U.S. second GDP estimate was released, indicating the economy contracted 0.7% in the first quarter, amid harsh winter storms, strong dollar weighing on exports and labor disputes at West Coast ports. While the first estimate a month ago, showed 0.2% growth. Economists say the first quarter GDP reading is not accurate and expect a pick-up in the next quarter. Also upbeat data in Durable goods orders and Consumer sentiment fuels optimism about US economic growth.
- US ISM Manufacturing PMI: Monday, 14:00. U.S. manufacturing growth remained unchanged in April, posting 51.5. The reading was lower than the 52.1 anticipated by analysts. New orders increased to 53.5 from 51.8 in March but employment fell to contraction. However, April’s figure still reflects growth. The manufacturing sector os expected to expand further to 52.8.
- Australian rate decision: Tuesday, 4:30. The Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 2% in its May meeting. Analysts anticipated the move. RBA governor Glenn Stevens noted in his previous statement that additional cuts might take place in order to sustain growth. However, economists do not expect further cuts in the coming months. Analysts expect rates to remain unchanged in June.
- Australian GDP: Wednesday, 1:30. Australia’s economy continued to expand at a mild pace in the fourth quarter of 2014 growing 0.5% compared to 0.4% in the third quarter. Economists expected a higher figure of 0.7%. Data was more encouraging in the non-mining sectors and consumer spending also improved. However, domestic demand still did not react to lower interest rates, lower petrol prices and the weaker currency, therefore may require additional rate cuts to spur growth. The economy is expected to grow by 0.6% this time.
- Eurozone rate decision: Wednesday, 11:45. The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged in April, at a record low 0.05% and maintained overnight deposits at minus 0.20%, to prevent banks from stacking excess reserves with the central bank. Mr. Draghi stated that the Eurozone has finally turned a corner after years of recession with renewed growth. While a weak euro spurs exports due to cheaper products, low oil prices are raising the purchasing power of the region’s consumers and businesses. The ECB is expected to inject over 1 trillion euros through September 2016 into the eurozone economy via bond purchases in hope of raising inflation back to the ECB’s medium-term target of just below 2%. The ECB is not expected to change rates this time.
- US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change: Wednesday, 12:15. US Private sector employment increased by 169,000 jobs in April according to the April ADP National Employment Report. The reading missed predictions for a 199,000 gain and was preceded by a 175,000 increase in March. April job gains fell below 200,000 for the second straight month. However, the collapse of oil prices and the rising dollar weighed on job creation. US Private sector is forecasted to grow by 200,000 in May.
- US Trade Balance: Wednesday, 12:30. US trade deficit rose in March to $51.4 billion due to a surge of 7.7% in imports. Trade deficit reached a 6-1/2 years high, indicating the economy contracted in the first quarter. However, growth accelerated in April, suggesting the first quarter contraction was only temporary. Economists forecast trade deficit to rise mildly to $41.2 billion. In a separate report, the Institute for Supply Management showed the services sector rose to 57.8 in April, the highest since November. Meanwhile, exports increased only by 0.9% in March. US trade deficit is expected to improve to 44.2bl in April.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI: Wednesday, 14:00. Service sector activity edged up in April to 57.8 up from 56.5 in March. The big increase was higher than the 56.2 forecasted by analysts. The reading raised optimism that the U.S. economy has rebounded from the soft patch in the first quarter. The New Orders Index rose 1.4 points from March to 59.2. The Employment Index inched 0.1 points to 56.7 from the March reading of 56.6. The Prices Index declined 2.3 points from 52.4 reaching 50.1, indicating prices increased in April for the second consecutive month, but mildly. US Service sector activity is expected to reach 57.2 this time.
- UK rate decision: Thursday, 11:00. The Bank of England policy makers chose to continue maintaining rates at a record low of 0.50%, This policy was introduced more than six years ago. Savers received lower returns, but mortgage borrowers benefited having lower payments. The Bank’s QE remained at £375bn. The BOE is expected to raise inflation towards 2%, however, the rate stood at 0% in both February and March. Officials stated that inflation could also turn negative at some point in the coming months because of the fall in oil prices. The Bank expects rates to remain on hold until at least the first quarter of next year. Economists expect the Bank of England will keep its monetary policy unchanged.
- US Unemployment Claims: Thursday, 12:30. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased last week to 282,000, rising more than anticipated but remains positive. Analysts expected claims to decline to 271,000. Despite the volatility of this weekly reading, the number of jobless claims has been generally declining since 2009, indicating a positive trend in the US labor market. The four-week moving average rose by 5,000 to 271,500 last week. The number of jobless claims is expected to reach 277,000 this week.
- Canadian employment data: Friday, 12:30. The Canadian job market shed 19,700 positions in April. This disappointing release can be explained by the unexpected rise of 28,700 jobs in March. However, broader economic data still suggests the Canadian economy is recovering and should rebound in the coming months. The unemployment rate remained unchanged for the third straight month at 6.8%. The Canadian economy added 46,900 full-time positions and shed 66,500 part-time jobs. The Canadian economy is expected to gain 10,200 new jobs, while the unemployment rate is expected to remain at 6.8%.
- US Non-Farm Employment Change and Unemployment rate: Friday, 12:30. US job-creation rebounded in April with a 223,000 job addition, following March’s disappointing revised release of 85,000 positions. The unemployment rate fell to 5.4%, the lowest since May 2008, compared to 5.5% in Match. Wage growth accelerated at a slower than expected pace inching 0.1% in average hourly earnings compared to 0.2% rise in March. All in all, the NFP report suggests the economy is nearing full employment as defined by the Fed indicating growth in the coming months. US labor market is expected to grow by 224,000 and the unemployment rate is expected to remain at 5.4%.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.05.31 15:44
Weekly Gold Market Review (adapted from goldsilverworlds article)
"China has announced the establishment of a new international gold fund with over 60 countries as members. The fund, which expects to raise 100 billion yuan ($16 billion), will develop gold mining projects across the economic region known as the New Silk Road. The project will facilitate the central banks of member states to acquire gold for their reserves more easily.
While the conventional wisdom holds that rising real rates would strengthen the dollar, which would in turn pressure gold, Cornerstone Macro believes otherwise. In a recent piece of research, it demonstrates how global growth determines the direction of the U.S. dollar, not the U.S. economy. Only when the U.S. economy briefly decouples, does the dollar strengthen, but this is rarer now as global trade is 60 percent of world GDP and emerging market currencies have a 69-percent weighting in the Trade-Weighted U.S. Dollar Index."
"2015 has been a busy year for acquisitions as the value of gold deals jumped more than 150 percent in the first quarter compared to a year earlier. Producers are seizing on a wave of mine sales and tumbling asset valuations to expand output or secure growth projects. This week Barrick Gold announced that it signed a strategic partnership with Zijin Mining Group which will take a stake in its Porgera Joint Venture gold mine in Papua New Guinea. Under the deal, Zijin will acquire 50 percent for $298 million in cash. It appears that Zijin received a very favorable price on this transaction as Barrick is hoping to bring in a partner on other South American assets which need a capital injection. Additionally, Evolution Mining has agreed to pay $550 million for Barrick’s Cowal mine in Australia’s New South Wales which went for considerably more than where we see the relative valuation of this asset."
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.01 06:51
Gold Trades in Narrow Range in Asian Trade - says Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director of Commtrendz Research (based on wsj article)
Gold prices are trading in a narrow range in Asian trade.
The precious metal has largely been taking cues from the expected timing of Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase. Data issued late last week showed the U.S. GDP fell 0.7% in the first quarter, which traders are interpreting to mean that a rate increase may come only late this year.
However, the dollar has held steady resulting in little price impact on gold as the two typically have an inverse relation with each other.
“The only trigger for gold could be Greece, if it signals a debt default,” says Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, director of Commtrendz Research. Investors typically buy the precious metal during times of geo-political uncertainty. Spot gold is currently trading up 65 cents at $1,190/oz.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.01 08:43
Gold Market To Remain Range Bound Ahead Of Employment Report (adapted from kitco article)According to the weekly Kitco gold survey, both Wall Street and Main Street are expecting to see higher prices in the near-term; however, the analysts surveyed have a stronger upside bias.
Sean Lusk, director commercial hedging division at Walsh Trading said that gold has the potential to pop higher this week but prices will remain within the $100 range between resistance at $1,230 an ounce and $1,130 an ounce. “Right now there is a lack of conviction to take gold either way; I don’t think that is going to change,” he said.
Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities, said that although there is a lot of important economic reports to be released this week, unless the data is widely outside of expectations, it won’t change the perception that the Fed will still hike rates in the second half the of year. “I just don’t think we will see a break out next week,” he said. “So long as the data is not horrible the expectations will remain that the Fed will raise interest rates in September,” he added.
George Gero, senior vice president at RBC Wealth Management, said that he is slightly bullish on gold as the market has already priced in higher interest rates, limiting gold’s downside; however an increase in wage, in Friday’s employment report could be seen as positive for gold because it is considered inflationary.
Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, fund manager at Incrementum AG and author of the In Gold We Trust report, agreed that the wage data in the employment report will be an important indicator for the gold market in the near-term.
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Sergey Golubev, 2014.01.06 18:38What is the Pip Cost for Gold and Silver?
- Gold: Symbol XAU/USD
The pip cost for 1 ounce of Gold (minimum trade size) is $0.01 per pip.
- Silver: Symbol XAG/USD
The pip cost for 50 ounces of Silver (minimum trade size) is $0.50 per pip
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.01 14:582015-06-01 13:30 GMT (or 15:30 MQ MT5 time) | [USD - Core PCE Price Index]
- past data is 0.1%
- forecast data is 0.2%
- actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release
if actual > forecast (or previous data) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Core PCE Price Index] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers, excluding food and energy.
==========
"Personal income increased $59.4 billion, or 0.4 percent, and disposable personal income (DPI) increased $48.8 billion, or 0.4 percent, in April, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) decreased $2.6 billion, or less than 0.1 percent. In March, personal income increased $4.0 billion, or less than 0.1 percent, DPI increased $0.5 billion, or less than 0.1 percent, and PCE increased $65.6 billion, or 0.5 percent, based on revised estimates.
Real DPI increased 0.3 percent in April, in contrast to a decrease of 0.2 percent in March. Real PCE decreased less than 0.1 percent, in contrast to an increase of 0.4 percent."
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XAUUSD: 407 pips price movement by USD - Core PCE Price Index news event
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.02 06:39
Gold Gains Allure as U.S. Economy Stumbles (based on wsj article)
“Gold is still cheap relative to fixed income [assets]…gold could really pop and move,” said Nicholas Johnson, who helps manage $20 billion invested in commodities at Pacific Investment Management Co.
Mr. Johnson wagered that gold prices would rise while 10-year Treasury inflation-protected securities, which had rallied this year, would pull back. The price of 10-year TIPS is up 2.52% this year, according to data from Tradeweb, while gold prices are up 0.4%.
Investors buying gold aren’t expecting another global recession. Instead, they say that years in which gold was passed over for other assets has pushed the metal’s price too low, and now it is ripe for a rebound.
Gold prices tumbled 29% in 2013 and 2014, a selloff driven largely by the Federal Reserve’s exit from its post-financial-crisis stimulus measures and expectations for a rise in interest rates.
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.02 13:55
Gold And Silver Charts For June 2015 (based on goldsilverworlds article)
"The chart notes indicate a greater likelihood for another dollar rally higher, and an additional reason comes from the base out of which this fiat paper currency has rallied. You can see how the “dollar” index has been in a base trading range (TR) since 2006, on this chart, and said base provides the impetus to carry price much higher than has developed, to date."
"Higher time frame charts are for a truer reflection of market context and direction, for it takes considerably more time and effort to change the direction of monthly, and even higher time frames, to change. Charts can be like a mosaic where you can see something unseen from one viewing to another. We attribute this to the fact that when one makes a presentment of a particular point of view, that view takes on a bias, and that bias will block out information that does not support what is being presented. This point of view may be too in-house, but there is a sound basis for it.
The fact that price has not rallied higher since the December swing low, coupled with a demonstrated inability to break overhead resistance [horizontal line], keeps the December low in question and positioned to be broken. Too soon to tell but something of which to be aware."
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.02 18:42
Global Gold Markets get a boost from the current Greek Financial Crisis (based on goldsilverworlds article)
"While, the government of Greece negotiates with its creditors, customers are abandoning Greek banks in droves as doubts over the country’s economic future grow. In the last three days or so, a staggering €800 million (£570 million) has been pulled out of Greek banks, sparking fears of a major bank run. Fearing a total financial collapse, savers have been pulling cash out of their bank accounts and the government has struggled to make benefit payments.
According
to data from the European Central Bank, Greek bank deposits are now at
their lowest level since 2004, falling to $198.89 billion from more than
$242 billion just five months ago."
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Sergey Golubev, 2015.06.03 06:59
Gold Prices Close Higher on Weaker Dollar (adapted from wsj article)
Gold prices edged higher Tuesday, boosted by a weaker dollar.
Gold for August delivery, the most actively traded contract, closed up 0.5% at $1,194.40 a troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.
The possibility of a deal between Greece and its creditors boosted the euro against the dollar Tuesday, with the single currency gaining 2.1% to $1.1161, its highest level in almost two weeks. Stronger-than-expected eurozone consumer price data for May helped the euro extend its gains. A softer dollar is good news for gold, which is priced in the U.S. currency and becomes more affordable for foreign buyers when the greenback weakens.
“The falling dollar has been the main mover for gold today,” said George Gero, a senior vice president with RBC Capital Markets Global Futures. “There is a good potential for a Greek deal this week, which would signify more euro strength and more upside for gold.”
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Daily price was on good breakdown for the last week: the price broke key support levels incl Ichimoku cloud and came to the primary bearish zone on this timeframe. D1 price was stopped by 1180.13 support level near 'reversal' Sinkou Span A line on the way to downtrend.
If the price will cross 1180.13 support level so breakdown within the primary bearish will be continuing, otherwise we will see the price to be reversed back to the bullish zone with secondary ranging between the levels.D1 price is on primary bearish with secondary ranging to be started in the end of last week:
W1 price is on bearish breakdown which was started on open W1 bar for now: the price was ranging between 1170.18 support and 1232.40 resistance since the beginning of March this year, and breakdown is started on open W1 bar for the price for trying to break 1170.18 support level.
MN price is on ranging bearish with 1132.00 support level
If D1 price will break 1180.13 support level on close D1 bar so we may see the primary bearish with secondary breakdown.
If D1 price will break 1225.56 resistance level so the bullish trend will be continuing
If not so the price will be on bullish ranging between 1180.13 and 1214.81 levels
SUMMARY : bearish
TREND : ranging