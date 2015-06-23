put it in English
Is this site not English?
How can one benefit from any information given on this site if it is not in English.
I have been on several forum pages and code base expert EA in hope to find answers only to find that the author has written it in a foreign language.
On the the top right hand corner beside the search bar of this page it says English.Shouldn't the moderator exclude the pages that are not written in the expected language chosen
Which pages are you talking about ?
Salut Alain!
I am totally green to Forex and MQL5
I went on various EXPERT ADVISER pages only to find that some members are sharing settings and information in a language that I do not speak, I'm bilingual but not in Russian, the information they were sharing could have been beneficial to me and/or other members. The pages in question Im sorry but I do not remember. I have another job I work at full time and the spare time I can devote to the study of Forex is limited. I have been doing a lot of research to find the proper EA for my strategy. I wouldn't say that I had to settle for less of an EA but I definitely had to change my strategy since I couldn't understand the settings and information they were sharing.
I did not expect a reply from anyone in this matter, as I was merely venting my frustration in hope that some members would take a hint.
I appreciate YOUR time in this matter.
Thank You
Jean Poirier
iPairtree
I know the proper translation of Poirier is peartree but considering the nature of Forex I felt that Pairtree would be a good login
Hi Jean
If it's in Russian, and a lot of it is, you can simply hit the ENG button and it will translate to English.
Actually, you can translate into any of 15 languages :)
Hope it helps.
Is this site not English?
How can one benefit from any information given on this site if it is not in English.
I have been on several forum pages and code base expert EA in hope to find answers only to find that the author has written it in a foreign language.
On the the top right hand corner beside the search bar of this page it says English.Shouldn't the moderator exclude the pages that are not written in the expected language chosen
To presume that only English speakers and writers should be able to benefit is just wrong, on so many levels. People being like this just makes the rest of us English speakers look bad. I believe a lot of the programmers on here speak and/or write in Russian actually.
Here is a wild idea, copy and paste what IS written on here that you think you might be interested in on a translation site, and find out what it says, and then, maybe repost the translation here, letting people know it is an English translation of whatever it is you translated.
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Is this site not English?
How can one benefit from any information given on this site if it is not in English.
I have been on several forum pages and code base expert EA in hope to find answers only to find that the author has written it in a foreign language.
On the the top right hand corner beside the search bar of this page it says English.Shouldn't the moderator exclude the pages that are not written in the expected language chosen