How to hide TOOLTIP

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Please help me, i want hide tooltip



 
Luu Tuan TrungPlease help me, i want hide tooltip

Move your mouse.

 
William Roeder #:

Move your mouse.

I know that. The tooltip doesn’t appear all the time — it only shows up when I move my mouse over a candle.

But that’s exactly the problem. I’m analyzing the candles, so I need to move my cursor to whatever position I want to inspect. If I move the mouse away just to get rid of the tooltip, I completely lose my train of thought while I’m focused on analyzing the chart.

What I’m looking for is a way to disable/hide the tooltip while keeping the cursor where I need it, rather than having to move the mouse away.

And do you notice that the tooltip is covering the green price label right there? That is the problem. I need to be able to keep my cursor there while still seeing the price.


What I would really like is a constant/API option in MQL5 that allows me to hide or disable the tooltip.

For example, something like:

ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_TOOLTIP_BAR_CANDLE..v..v.., false);

Or whatever the appropriate constant name would be.

This way, I could disable the tooltip directly from my MQL5 code without having to move the mouse away from the candle.

Thank you support !

 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

I know that. The tooltip doesn’t appear all the time — it only shows up when I move my mouse over a candle.

But that’s exactly the problem. I’m analyzing the candles, so I need to move my cursor to whatever position I want to inspect. If I move the mouse away just to get rid of the tooltip, I completely lose my train of thought while I’m focused on analyzing the chart.

What I’m looking for is a way to disable/hide the tooltip while keeping the cursor where I need it, rather than having to move the mouse away.

And do you notice that the tooltip is covering the green price label right there? That is the problem. I need to be able to keep my cursor there while still seeing the price.


What I would really like is a constant/API option in MQL5 that allows me to hide or disable the tooltip.

For example, something like:

ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_TOOLTIP_BAR_CANDLE..v..v.., false);

Or whatever the appropriate constant name would be.

This way, I could disable the tooltip directly from my MQL5 code without having to move the mouse away from the candle.

Thank you support !

I don't think it's currently possible in any way. 

The tooltip is triggered when near the "Close" of a candle, maybe that information can help to avoid the tooltips. Stay near to Open 😉

 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

What I’m looking for is a way to disable/hide the tooltip while keeping the cursor where I need it, rather than having to move the mouse away.

And do you notice that the tooltip is covering the green price label right there? That is the problem. I need to be able to keep my cursor there while still seeing the price.


What I would really like is a constant/API option in MQL5 that allows me to hide or disable the tooltip.

For example, something like:

ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_TOOLTIP_BAR_CANDLE..v..v.., false);

Suggested to MetaQuotes. Thank you.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Suggested to MetaQuotes. Thank you.

Thank you very much. Please also suggest a solution for indicators.

What I mean is that we need to distinguish between different types of elements, such as Objects, Bars, Indicator Plots, etc. I still need the Tooltip to be displayed for some of them, while hiding it for others.

So, if possible, could you suggest a way to handle the Tooltip separately for Objects, Bars, Indicator Plots, and other types of elements?

 
Luu Tuan Trung #:
Objects...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Disable Showing object name

Vladislav Boyko, 2023.11.16 18:46

OBJPROP_TOOLTIP

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property

Luu Tuan Trung #:
Bars...
To the best of my knowledge, that is not possible. There is no OHLC/opentime tooltip option in MT5 chart properties. Even if you edit your pc's registry to disable tooltips in Windows, that will not affect MT5 tooltips which are built-into the terminal.
Luu Tuan Trung #:
Indicator Plots...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MQL5 - Indicator - Hide indicator name and current buffer values

Alain Verleyen, 2018.06.07 21:11

   PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false);         //--- repeat for each plot
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME," ");

Of course the drawback is your indicator shortname isn't very useful and the plot data are not displayed in Data Window either.

In case you need them, there is a relatively easy workaround, you are certainly able to find it ;-)

Edit: Also comment out or delete any indicator buffer labels in the indicator source code.

Luu Tuan Trung #:
[O]ther types of elements...
MQL5 Book: Managing the visibility of chart elements / Creating application programs
MQL5 Book: Managing the visibility of chart elements / Creating application programs
  • www.mql5.com
A large set of properties in ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER controls the visibility of chart elements. Almost all of them are of boolean type: true...
 
Luu Tuan Trung #:

Thank you very much. Please also suggest a solution for indicators.

What I mean is that we need to distinguish between different types of elements, such as Objects, Bars, Indicator Plots, etc. I still need the Tooltip to be displayed for some of them, while hiding it for others.

So, if possible, could you suggest a way to handle the Tooltip separately for Objects, Bars, Indicator Plots, and other types of elements?

You must be kidding right ? 🤣

I will not dare to ask that to a MateQuotes developer for sure.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Indicator Plots...

I mean this one.



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