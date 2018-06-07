MQL5 - Indicator - Hide indicator name and current buffer values

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Is there a way to programmatically hide the indicator name and current buffer values of an indicator?

Some sort of ChartSetInteger() or IndicatorSetInteger() value?

I'm not even sure what this line is called. (See attached image).

This information isn't necessarily problematic—it's just clutter on the screen.

Not show up

 
Anthony Garot:

Is there a way to programmatically hide the indicator name and current buffer values of an indicator?

Some sort of ChartSetInteger() or IndicatorSetInteger() value?

I'm not even sure what this line is called. (See attached image).

This information isn't necessarily problematic—it's just clutter on the screen.


   PlotIndexSetInteger(i,PLOT_SHOW_DATA,false);         //--- repeat for each plot
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME," ");

Of course the drawback is your indicator shortname isn't very useful and the plot data are not displayed in Data Window either.

In case you need them, there is a relatively easy workaround, you are certainly able to find it ;-)

 
Alain Verleyen:

Of course the drawback is your indicator shortname isn't very useful and the plot data are not displayed in Data Window either.

In case you need them, there is a relatively easy workaround, you are certainly able to find it ;-)

Exactly what I wanted!

Thanks!

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