Disable Showing object name

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How to disable showing object name while hovering mouse over objs?
 

OBJPROP_TOOLTIP

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Properties
  • www.mql5.com
Object Properties - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

OBJPROP_TOOLTIP

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object_property

I'll try it

thanks
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