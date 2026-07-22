[Rant] Whats with every application on the freelance section getting 20+ applications within a few minutes these days?
mql freelance market is such a dump these days.
How are these posts receiving like 50+ developer applications within an hour[?]
Welcome to era of AI assistance, where anyone can claim to be a developer─especially with the AI Assistant integrated into Beta Builds of MT5.
Anyone can be a very basic developer with those, yes. I am yet to meet anyone who is both dependant on AI assistance and is cracked in C++, not even Python.
But of course if we're talking building something that has been built a 1000 times before with the source material available on some website somewhere then yes AI dev will come out top
But of course if we're talking building something that has been built a 1000 times before with the source material available on some website somewhere then yes AI dev will come out top
I've only just begun to experiment with the MQL5 Lite Assistant. If you have some development experience (I believe that you do) and you have full command of plain language (it looks like you do), you might be pleasantly surprised by the integrated Assistant. It can read Pine Script, but I haven't tried C++ nor Python yet.
But mql is C++, at least derived from C++ and most of it’s code is just normal C++ just with a lot of built in functions.
Just to clarify... I simply copied and pasted Pine Script into the AI Assistant and prompted, "Convert this Pine Script to MQL5." The generated code was 99% correct, having only a minor color input issue.
What I have not done is copy and paste raw C++ code nor raw Python code into the Assistant, so I don't yet know how that would go. That is all.
But mql is C++, at least derived from C++ and most of it’s code is just normal C++ just with a lot of built in functions.
MQL is not C++. They have some things in common, but they are very different practically. Anyway, it's an other topic.
If you want to be a successful freelancer, you have to work very hard. It has always been the case, but it's even harder nowadays in the AI era.
Rantings and complaints will not help at all.
I don't have any data, but I suspect there are a lot of people using automation for auto-apply. It would be great if MQ paid more attention to this and imposed penalties for using automation, which, by the way, is prohibited by the rules.
https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms3.7. You agree not to use the website www.mql5.com by any means other than through the interface that is provided by MetaQuotes Ltd on www.mql5.com or the MetaQuotes Software interface, unless You have been specifically allowed to do so in a separate agreement with MetaQuotes Ltd. You specifically agree not to access the website www.mql5.com through any automated means, including use of scripts, crawlers, or similar technologies.
even with a script that alerts me running 24/7 when there is a new public offer so I can send an application
You don't need a script for this. You can legally receive push notifications in your mobile app.
Just to clarify... I simply copied and pasted Pine Script into the AI Assistant and prompted, "Convert this Pine Script to MQL5." The generated code was 99% correct, having only a minor color input issue.
What I have not done is copy and paste raw C++ code nor raw Python code into the Assistant, so I don't yet know how that would go. That is all.
I see. Do you have any examples of something a bit more complex you found the AI to be particularly good at?
Also how much is it context aware of how markets work (I'm assuming since its gen ai, surely it should be somewhat capable of considering market / price action specific information outside of just being a coding buddy)
Example: would it be able to recognize / after you tell it, would it be able to solve a slippage problem?
Say you are building a scalping EA of sorts and it's very sensitive to capturing specific entry levels.
on startegy tester this would be very difficult to account for blindly. same applies to code logic, at least in the building stage.
So would it be able to recognise that it needs to account for the trades that will go in x ticks too late // spread suddenly being too wide to capture a profitable short term trade?
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mql freelance market is such a dump these days.
How are these posts receiving like 50+ developer applications within an hour. You cannot convince me these are
real human beings who can actually do this work who are making these.
I spoke to a client last week and they literally had 30+ tabs open from devs when they turned on their google meet
and it was mostly long generic opening messages, I suspect it's OpenClaw? I am not a big fan of the freelance market we have
on here in general, the boarderline slave labour pricing of contracts, nobody pays their bills with that stuff but it seems nowadays there
is a severe lack of moderation and people who want custom software built are starting to run away from it cause 12+ hours can pass with zero
public offer posts these days.
I cannot be the only one noticing this, it's been a month I've been back on mql market and it has generated absolutely nothing even with a script that alerts
me running 24/7 when there is a new public offer so I can send an application.