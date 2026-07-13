Subscribed to MQL5 VPS, ping at 2.5ms but transaction done in 6000+ms, is this normal?
If ping is 2.5ms for MQL5 VPS so it means the following: MQL5 VPS (your "Metatrader in cloud") is located very close to the broker's server (close to 2.5ms).
But your broker needs time to process the orders so that it why you get 400+ ms ping for this processing.
It is the normal situation for some brokers especially in the beginning of the trading session.
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More in details: There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
- 2018.11.02
- www.mql5.com
If ping at 2.5ms for MQL5 VPS so it is thhe following: MQL5 VPS (your "Metatrader in cloud") is located very close to the broker's server (close to 2.5ms).
But your broker needs time to process the orders so that it why you get 400+ ms ping for this processing.
It is the normal sotuation foor some brokers especially in the beginning of the trading session.
Thanks for your reply, I let it settle down for a while, and it worsens.
400ms is still somewhat acceptable, but now I am experiencing a delay at the second level, and it has even gone to ~ 25s.
Alr emailed the broker and see what they say.
Alr emailed the broker and see what they say.
(because your screenshot was taken in the beginning of the trading session when the trading was started in general).
Thanks for your reply, I let it settle down for a while, and it worsens.
400ms is still somewhat acceptable, but now I am experiencing a delay at the second level, and it has even gone to ~ 25s.
Alr emailed the broker and see what they say.
you are confusing execution speed with vps to brokers server. 1 has nothing to do with the other.
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