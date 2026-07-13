Subscribed to MQL5 VPS, ping at 2.5ms but transaction done in 6000+ms, is this normal?

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If ping is 2.5ms for MQL5 VPS so it means the following: MQL5 VPS (your "Metatrader in cloud") is located very close to the broker's server (close to 2.5ms).
But your broker needs time to process the orders so that it why you get 400+ ms ping for this processing.

It is the normal situation for some brokers especially in the beginning of the trading session.

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More in details: There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!

There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
  • 2018.11.02
  • www.mql5.com
hello i Check my Server After My EA work until See fast do my order ( ms ) i show this happend , how that...
 
Sergey Golubev #:
If ping at 2.5ms for MQL5 VPS so it is thhe following: MQL5 VPS (your "Metatrader in cloud") is located very close to the broker's server (close to 2.5ms).
But  your broker needs time to process the orders so that it why you get 400+ ms ping for this processing.

It is the normal sotuation foor some brokers especially in the beginning of the trading session.

Thanks for your reply, I let it settle down for a while, and it worsens. 


400ms is still somewhat acceptable, but now I am experiencing a delay at the second level, and it has even gone to ~ 25s.
Alr emailed the broker and see what they say. 


 
Sean XSJ #:
Alr emailed the broker and see what they say. 
You can try to monitor the situation during a day - not in the beginning of the day at 5am or 4am this Monday for example 
(because your screenshot was taken in the beginning of the trading session when the trading was started in general).
 
Sean XSJ #:

Thanks for your reply, I let it settle down for a while, and it worsens. 


400ms is still somewhat acceptable, but now I am experiencing a delay at the second level, and it has even gone to ~ 25s.
Alr emailed the broker and see what they say. 


you are confusing execution speed with vps to brokers server. 1 has nothing to do with the other.

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