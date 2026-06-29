MQL5.community OAuth.

New comment
 

Hello,

I am experiencing an issue with MQL5.community OAuth. The authorization flow works correctly until the user_info request.

What works correctly

  • The user is redirected to the MQL5 OAuth authorization page.
  • The user confirms access.
  • My callback receives code and state .
  • The token endpoint successfully returns access_token , refresh_token , expires_in , and token_type: Bearer .

Token endpoint:

https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/access_token

Problem

After receiving a fresh access_token , the user info endpoint does not return user profile data.

User endpoint:

https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/user_info

Request methods tested

  • GET with Authorization: Bearer <access_token>
  • GET with access_token query parameter
  • POST with access_token body
  • POST with token
  • POST with oauth_token
  • POST with access_token and token_type=Bearer

Results

GET requests return an HTML 404 page.

POST requests return: 

{ "error": { "error": 103, "message": "Access token is invalid because the user is not authorized" } }

The access token is fresh and is received immediately before calling user_info.




Question

Could you please confirm whether this endpoint is currently working? 

https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/user_info

Also, what exact request method should be used to retrieve user profile data after receiving the access token?

Thank you.

 
Really useful, thanks, bro.
 
Gueta Quant # :
Really useful, thanks, bro.
:-) 
 
Are you trying to access mql5.com through code, which is against the rules ?
 
Alain Verleyen # :
Are you trying to access mql5.com through code, which is against the rules ?

What do you mean? This is the official MQL5 app.

Please log in to your personal account and look at the Applications section. 

Where and what am I violating? Please stop mocking.

I want to receive official support from @MetaQuotes





 
Vladislav Andruschenko #:

What do you mean? This is the official MQL5 app.

Please log in to your personal account and look at the Applications section. 

Where and what am I violating? Please stop mocking.

I want to receive official support from @MetaQuotes





It was just a question, as I had not understood what you were trying to achieve, no worries.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
It was just a question, as I had not understood what you were trying to achieve, no worries.


ok :-)

 

I never tried myself, so I can't help much.

Maybe this article will help you, did you read it ?

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/20852

Integrating External Applications with MQL5 Community OAuth
Integrating External Applications with MQL5 Community OAuth
  • 2026.02.04
  • www.mql5.com
Learn how to add “Sign in with MQL5” to your Android app using the OAuth 2.0 authorization code flow. The guide covers app registration, endpoints, redirect URI, Custom Tabs, deep-link handling, and a PHP backend that exchanges the code for an access token over HTTPS. You will authenticate real MQL5 users and access profile data such as rank and reputation.
 
Alain Verleyen # :

Я сам никогда этого не пробовал, поэтому ничем особо помочь не могу.

Возможно, эта статья вам поможет, вы её читали?

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/20852


Yes, I read that. Thank you. I've read all the forum articles about this topic.


There was a similar error before, but it was later fixed. Now it's back.

 
103 : “Access token is invalid because the user is not authorized”
 

@MetaQuotes @Pavel Kozlov 


Additional diagnostic information:

I have now tested the OAuth flow again with the official endpoints from the article:

Authorization endpoint:
https://www.mql5.com/en/oauth/login

Token endpoint:
https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/access_token

User endpoint:
https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/user_info

The authorization code is received successfully.

The token endpoint returns HTTP 200 and a valid-looking response containing:

  • access_token

  • refresh_token

  • expires_in

  • token_type: Bearer

Immediately after receiving this token, I call:

https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/user_info

Result:

POST request returns HTTP 200 with:

{ "error": { "error": 103, "message": "Access token is invalid because the user is not authorized" } }

GET request returns an HTML 404 page instead of API JSON.

I also tested scope=profile, but the result is the same.

Could MetaQuotes please confirm the exact required request format for /api/oauth/user_info?

Specifically:

  1. Should user_info be called by GET or POST?

  2. Should the token be sent as Authorization: Bearer <access_token> or as access_token in the POST body?

  3. Is any scope required?

  4. Does my OAuth application need additional permission to access user_info?

  5. Is /api/oauth/user_info currently working correctly?


Please note: I am not scraping mql5.com. I am using the official OAuth application endpoints from the MQL5 account Applications section.

12
New comment