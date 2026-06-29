MQL5.community OAuth.
Are you trying to access mql5.com through code, which is against the rules ?
What do you mean? This is the official MQL5 app.
Please log in to your personal account and look at the Applications section.
Where and what am I violating? Please stop mocking.
I want to receive official support from @MetaQuotes
What do you mean? This is the official MQL5 app.
Please log in to your personal account and look at the Applications section.
Where and what am I violating? Please stop mocking.
I want to receive official support from @MetaQuotes
I never tried myself, so I can't help much.
Maybe this article will help you, did you read it ?
- 2026.02.04
- www.mql5.com
Я сам никогда этого не пробовал, поэтому ничем особо помочь не могу.
Возможно, эта статья вам поможет, вы её читали?
Yes, I read that. Thank you. I've read all the forum articles about this topic.
There was a similar error before, but it was later fixed. Now it's back.
Additional diagnostic information:
I have now tested the OAuth flow again with the official endpoints from the article:
Authorization endpoint:
https://www.mql5.com/en/oauth/login
Token endpoint:
https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/access_token
User endpoint:
https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/user_info
The authorization code is received successfully.
The token endpoint returns HTTP 200 and a valid-looking response containing:
-
access_token
-
refresh_token
-
expires_in
-
token_type: Bearer
Immediately after receiving this token, I call:
https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/user_info
Result:
POST request returns HTTP 200 with:
{ "error": { "error": 103, "message": "Access token is invalid because the user is not authorized" } }
GET request returns an HTML 404 page instead of API JSON.
I also tested scope=profile, but the result is the same.
Could MetaQuotes please confirm the exact required request format for /api/oauth/user_info?
Specifically:
-
Should user_info be called by GET or POST?
-
Should the token be sent as Authorization: Bearer <access_token> or as access_token in the POST body?
-
Is any scope required?
-
Does my OAuth application need additional permission to access user_info?
-
Is /api/oauth/user_info currently working correctly?
Please note: I am not scraping mql5.com. I am using the official OAuth application endpoints from the MQL5 account Applications section.
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Hello,
I am experiencing an issue with MQL5.community OAuth. The authorization flow works correctly until the user_info request.
What works correctly
Token endpoint:
https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/access_token
Problem
After receiving a fresh access_token , the user info endpoint does not return user profile data.
User endpoint:
https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/user_info
Request methods tested
Results
GET requests return an HTML 404 page.
POST requests return:
The access token is fresh and is received immediately before calling user_info.
Question
Could you please confirm whether this endpoint is currently working?
https://www.mql5.com/api/oauth/user_info
Also, what exact request method should be used to retrieve user profile data after receiving the access token?
Thank you.