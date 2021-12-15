mql5.com OAuth issue: Login throws error

New comment
 

The Authorization endpoint (https://www.mql5.com/en/oauth/login) as described in https://www.mql5.com/en/users/USER/apps does not work anymore.

If the user is NOT logged in to mql5.com, the form always throws Incorrect login or password.

If the user is logged in to mql5.com and confirms the auth, the form successfully redirects the user to the specified URL endpoint.

Also, changing the language is broken.


OAuth Login

Change Lang

all.ba6ec7f48ebe02c723a36281218f7210.js:422 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of null (reading 'getElementsByTagName')
    at LangMenu.Init (all.ba6ec7f48ebe02c723a36281218f7210.js:422)
    at all.ba6ec7f48ebe02c723a36281218f7210.js:423
    at Object.mqGlobal.AddOnReady (auth_login:29)
    at new LangMenu (all.ba6ec7f48ebe02c723a36281218f7210.js:423)
    at Array.<anonymous> (all.ba6ec7f48ebe02c723a36281218f7210.js:649)
    at d (auth_login:29)
    at HTMLDocument.c (auth_login:29)
LangMenu.Init @ all.ba6ec7f48ebe02c723a36281218f7210.js:422
(anonymous) @ all.ba6ec7f48ebe02c723a36281218f7210.js:423
mqGlobal.AddOnReady @ auth_login:29
LangMenu @ all.ba6ec7f48ebe02c723a36281218f7210.js:423
(anonymous) @ all.ba6ec7f48ebe02c723a36281218f7210.js:649
d @ auth_login:29
c @ auth_login:29
New comment