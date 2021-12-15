mql5.com OAuth issue: Login throws error
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The Authorization endpoint (https://www.mql5.com/en/oauth/login) as described in https://www.mql5.com/en/users/USER/apps does not work anymore.
If the user is NOT logged in to mql5.com, the form always throws Incorrect login or password.
If the user is logged in to mql5.com and confirms the auth, the form successfully redirects the user to the specified URL endpoint.
Also, changing the language is broken.