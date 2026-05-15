Testing the "Block user" feature
I saw your complaint. It was reviewed by the administration and some measures (quite strict ones) were taken.
Ah ha. Thanks.
If that's the case, then there might be something wrong with the blocking feature again. I hope the developers will pay attention to this and check it.
For the Admins' diagnostic purposes, I hit Complain and Remove on day 1, received a Message from said user on day 2, hit Block, received another Message from said user on day 2, hit Mute, and then received no more Messages from said user.
I've had, and presently have, "Who can text me and add me to groups/channels" set to "My friends" for several years.
Obviously, Complain takes some time because the Admins need time to review complaints. Given the new-to-me information that you have provided, I'm now pondering whether Complain or Mute was, or both were, the final termination.@Michael Charles Schefe, I replied, as a blocked user, to your test Message.
@Vladislav Boyko as you can see ryans msg still shows despite the yellow notification.
msg of ryans "If I remember correctly, "Mute" was the final terminator."
@Vladislav Boyko as you can see ryans msg still shows despite the yellow notification.
msg of ryans "If I remember correctly, "Mute" was the final terminator."
This is most likely a bug. I've promoted this thread to the admins. I think the developers will see it (they probably already have). I hope this will be fixed.
I've had, and presently have, "Who can text me and add me to groups/channels" set to "My friends" for several years.
me too. but i get a msg from a new person almost every month from someone who i never chatted to or even commented on a thread with. I first thought that maybe i commented on their thread, but no.
me too. but i get a msg from a new person almost every month from someone who i never chatted to or even commented on a thread with. I first thought that maybe i commented on their thread, but no.
@Vladislav Boyko as you can see ryans msg still shows despite the yellow notification.
msg of ryans "If I remember correctly, "Mute" was the final terminator."
@Michael Charles Schefe, @Ryan L Johnson
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