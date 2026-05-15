Testing the "Block user" feature - page 2

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@Ryan L Johnson, from what device did you send the message (was it a PC browser?)

@Michael Charles Schefe, from what device did you read the message?

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

@Michael Charles Schefe@Ryan L Johnson

Please show your following privacy settings (at the time you tested that feature).


Windows 10 pc. Brave browser (Chromium based) with no extensions installed.

settings

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Windows 10 pc. Brave browser (Chromium based) with no extensions installed.

The moderators recently retested this feature and were unable to reproduce the issue.

@Ryan L Johnson, we can run another test with you. If you'd like to participate, please send another_user a friend request. Also, please confirm that you can't send another_user a private message until you add them as a friend.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

The moderators recently retested this feature and were unable to reproduce the issue.

@Ryan L Johnson, we can run another test with you. If you'd like to participate, please send another_user a friend request. Also, please confirm that you can't send another_user a private message until you add them as a friend.

I just temporarily Removed you from Friends and then sent you a Message.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
I just temporarily Removed you from Friends and then sent you a Message.

Please click there. This is the link to the test account. I meant to run the test with that account, not mine.


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Please click there. This is the link to the test account. I meant to run the test with that account, not mine.


Shows must add to Friends now.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Shows must add to Friends now.
Send a friend request, please
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Send a friend request, please

Done... to another_user.

And you again.

Received test1 Message from another-user. Replied
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Done... to another_user.

And you again.

Please block that user and let me know when you do it.


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Please block that user and let me know when you do it.


Blocked another_user.

test1 Message remains visible.

Yellow banner appeared.
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