Testing the "Block user" feature - page 2
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@Ryan L Johnson, from what device did you send the message (was it a PC browser?)
@Michael Charles Schefe, from what device did you read the message?
@Michael Charles Schefe, @Ryan L Johnson
Please show your following privacy settings (at the time you tested that feature).
Windows 10 pc. Brave browser (Chromium based) with no extensions installed.
Windows 10 pc. Brave browser (Chromium based) with no extensions installed.
The moderators recently retested this feature and were unable to reproduce the issue.
@Ryan L Johnson, we can run another test with you. If you'd like to participate, please send another_user a friend request. Also, please confirm that you can't send another_user a private message until you add them as a friend.
The moderators recently retested this feature and were unable to reproduce the issue.
@Ryan L Johnson, we can run another test with you. If you'd like to participate, please send another_user a friend request. Also, please confirm that you can't send another_user a private message until you add them as a friend.
I just temporarily Removed you from Friends and then sent you a Message.
Please click there. This is the link to the test account. I meant to run the test with that account, not mine.
Please click there. This is the link to the test account. I meant to run the test with that account, not mine.
Shows must add to Friends now.
Send a friend request, please
Done... to another_user.
And you again.Received test1 Message from another-user. Replied
Done... to another_user.
And you again.
Please block that user and let me know when you do it.
Please block that user and let me know when you do it.
Blocked another_user.
test1 Message remains visible.Yellow banner appeared.