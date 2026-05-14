Dealing with spam in PMs
For me, it sometimes goes something like this:
- Someone published something interesting in CodeBase --> hmm, I wonder what else you'll publish --> "add to friends."
- Someone published a lot of products or CodeBase posts in a short period of time --> hmm, I wonder how far you'll go (and whether it will lead to success) --> "add to friends."
I sometimes send friend requests to random people (when I'm procrastinating). Maybe someday one of them will see the stuff I published and click on it. Objectively speaking, I'm sure this won't result in any noticeable increase in views of my posts. But when I'm too lazy to do important things, I might click that "add to friends" button a couple of times as a way to procrastinate.
this is what i do, but since around the covid event, i have been getting more and more spamming sellers sending me invites. Has this always been possible? or has the rules changed since then so now they can do that with blessing of mq admin?
Simply complain about the private message using the "complain" button.
Moderators and admins review complaints and take appropriate action. Between you and me, every day at least several accounts are permanently banned for spam. And this is just according to the limited information I have.
this is what i do, but since around the covid event, i have been getting more and more spamming sellers sending me invites. Has this always been possible? or has the rules changed since then so now they can do that with blessing of mq admin?
block didnt work for me recently i removed one "friend" but then i continued to receive msgs.
By "block," he means this:
Relatively recently, we tested it with some users (on our own initiative) to make sure it works. It does.
that wasnt a complaint. i was notifying of website block feature not working.
I was referring to @Ryan L Johnson's complaint about private message.
Regarding your complaints, in the last few months I can only remember one complaint from you about private messages.
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This is what I mean by the word complaint.
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