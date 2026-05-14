Dealing with spam in PMs

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Comments that do not relate to the "Having friends on MQL5: The positives", have been moved into this topic.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

For me, it sometimes goes something like this:

  • Someone published something interesting in CodeBase --> hmm, I wonder what else you'll publish --> "add to friends."
  • Someone published a lot of products or CodeBase posts in a short period of time --> hmm, I wonder how far you'll go (and whether it will lead to success) --> "add to friends."

I sometimes send friend requests to random people (when I'm procrastinating). Maybe someday one of them will see the stuff I published and click on it. Objectively speaking, I'm sure this won't result in any noticeable increase in views of my posts. But when I'm too lazy to do important things, I might click that "add to friends" button a couple of times as a way to procrastinate.

this is what i do, but since around the covid event, i have been getting more and more spamming sellers sending me invites. Has this always been possible? or has the rules changed since then so now they can do that with blessing of mq admin?
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
this is what i do, but since around the covid event, i have been getting more and more spamming sellers sending me invites. Has this always been possible? or has the rules changed since then so now they can do that with blessing of mq admin?

Simply complain about the private message using the "complain" button.

Moderators and admins review complaints and take appropriate action. Between you and me, every day at least several accounts are permanently banned for spam. And this is just according to the limited information I have.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
this is what i do, but since around the covid event, i have been getting more and more spamming sellers sending me invites. Has this always been possible? or has the rules changed since then so now they can do that with blessing of mq admin?
FYI, you can "Do not show in News feed," Block, Mute, and Remove anyone in addition to Complain. I have only done that to one brand new user who demanded free money from me.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
to one brand new user
I saw your complaint. It was reviewed by the administration and some measures (quite strict ones) were taken.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
block didnt work for me recently i removed one "friend" but then i continued to receive msgs.

By "block," he means this:


Relatively recently, we tested it with some users (on our own initiative) to make sure it works. It does.

Michael Charles Schefe #:

that wasnt a complaint. i was notifying of website block feature not working.

I was referring to @Ryan L Johnson's complaint about private message.

Regarding your complaints, in the last few months I can only remember one complaint from you about private messages.

//---

This is what I mean by the word complaint.

 
Anyway, if you receive spam in your private messages, just click the "complain" button on the message containing the spam. It's the most effective thing you can do. And it's literally 3 clicks.
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "How to ignore friend requests effectively".
 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "Testing the "Block user" feature".
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