Testing the "Block user" feature - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
bugsCount++ Message received.
test7 Message received.test8 Message received.
bugsCount++ Message received.
test7 Message received.test8 Message received.
I blocked you on that account. Please try sending a message.
Yes, that's what I wrote. Let's assume we've reproduced the bug (unless you lied about blocking that account😁)
😂
I blocked you on that account. Please try sending a message.
Sent test9 Message.
test9 shows in my right most pane, but not in the main content frame.
Sent test9 Message.
Yes, I confirm the feature is broken. Thanks, Ryan!
Yes, I confirm the feature is broken. Thanks, Ryan!
@Michael Charles Schefe, @Ryan L Johnson
Please show your following privacy settings (at the time you tested that feature).
sorry onnly now saw this msg.
these settings have been like thus for years and years.
@Ryan L Johnson, from what device did you send the message (was it a PC browser?)
@Michael Charles Schefe, from what device did you read the message?