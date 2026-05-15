Testing the "Block user" feature - page 3

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bugsCount++ Message received.

test7 Message received.

test8 Message received.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

bugsCount++ Message received.

test7 Message received.

test8 Message received.
Yes, that's what I wrote. Let's assume we've reproduced the bug (unless you lied about blocking that account😁)
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

I blocked you on that account. Please try sending a message.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Yes, that's what I wrote. Let's assume we've reproduced the bug (unless you lied about blocking that account😁)

😂

block

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I blocked you on that account. Please try sending a message.

Sent test9 Message.

test9 shows in my right most pane, but not in the main content frame.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Sent test9 Message.

Yes, I confirm the feature is broken. Thanks, Ryan!

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Yes, I confirm the feature is broken. Thanks, Ryan!

You're welcome. Good luck to the Admins on fixing it.😬
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

@Michael Charles Schefe@Ryan L Johnson

Please show your following privacy settings (at the time you tested that feature).


sorry  onnly now saw this msg.

these settings have been like thus for years and years.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

@Ryan L Johnson, from what device did you send the message (was it a PC browser?)

@Michael Charles Schefe, from what device did you read the message?

brave browser -- standalone app, not windows store. windows 11 pro laptop - 25h2.
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