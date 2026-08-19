Backtest Depth - Long-term Robustness (10 years) vs. Recent Adaptation (5 years)? - page 5
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Enrique wants to recruit me in the eatomath lib dev team ...
Honestly i think it is better to go straight to the factory.
obviously not the same one.
Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26132, i definitively don't have what you're showing.
Okay I found it ! It's on https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26132 not "en"
obviously not the same one.
Another well known codebase quirk. Do not use the english version or better, use the language the author uses. That too is a total MQL5 site screw up regarding updates. Check my screenshot which does not lie. /ru/
Edit: you can see the file id which is diffreent and out os sync between languages. Most likely the english version is version 1.0.
Another well known codebase quirk. Do not use the english version or better, use the language the author uses. That too is a total MQL5 site screw up regarding updates. Check my screenshot which does not lie. /ru/
Edit: you can see the file id which is diffreent and out os sync between languages. Most likely the english version is version 1.0.
humpf. finally. i'm in. i back it up and I will delve deeper into this another day. @Enrique Dangeroux thanks man
humpf. finally. i'm in. i back it up and I will delve deeper into this another day. @Enrique Dangeroux thanks man
Looks like victory.
Do not thank me, thank yourself. In order to succeed one needs to do only one thing, never give up.
I do not want to stuff more into your mind, but if your algorithm is fast, then your (SSD) IO will become a bottleneck, not even taking into account that for a 10k passes optimization it will write the tick history 10k times.
In that case you can use a RAM drive. How to do it.
Looks like victory.
Do not thank me, thank yourself. In order to succeed one needs to do only one thing, never give up.
I do not want to stuff more into your mind, but if your algorithm is fast, then your (SSD) IO will become a bottleneck, not even taking into account that for a 10k passes optimization it will write the tick history 10k times.
In that case you can use a RAM drive. How to do it.
Well, thanks for the tip anyway. I won't be using it immediately, and I'm not about to refactor an EA for it, but I'll definitely consider it if I write a new one down the line
This topic became something different, is thera a possibility to change the name?
IMHO, the usual remedy is to move all of that which is off-topic to:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Off-topic posts
Keith Watford, 2020.05.03 23:05
IMHO, the usual remedy is to move all of that which is off-topic to: