Backtest Depth - Long-term Robustness (10 years) vs. Recent Adaptation (5 years)? - page 5

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Icham Aidibe #:

Enrique wants to recruit me in the eatomath lib dev team ... 

is supposed to exist in MTTESTER, but it's not

Honestly i think it is better to go straight to the factory.

 

obviously not the same one. 


Here : https://www.mql5.com/en/code/26132, i definitively don't have what you're showing.

Okay I found it ! It's on https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/26132 not "en" 

MultiTester
MultiTester
  • 2025.04.04
  • www.mql5.com
Multiple runs/optimisations in Tester.
 
Icham Aidibe #:

obviously not the same one. 


Another well known codebase quirk. Do not use the english version or better, use the language the author uses. That too is a total MQL5 site screw up regarding updates. Check my screenshot which does not lie. /ru/


Edit: you can see the file id which is diffreent and out os sync between languages. Most likely the english version is version 1.0.

 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

Another well known codebase quirk. Do not use the english version or better, use the language the author uses. That too is a total MQL5 site screw up regarding updates. Check my screenshot which does not lie. /ru/


Edit: you can see the file id which is diffreent and out os sync between languages. Most likely the english version is version 1.0.

indeed. i've never noticed that. 
 

humpf. finally. i'm in. i back it up and I will delve deeper into this another day. @Enrique Dangeroux thanks man


 
Icham Aidibe #:

humpf. finally. i'm in. i back it up and I will delve deeper into this another day. @Enrique Dangeroux thanks man


Looks like victory.

Do not thank me, thank yourself. In order to succeed one needs to do only one thing, never give up.

I do not want to stuff more into your mind, but if your algorithm is fast, then your (SSD) IO will become a bottleneck, not even taking into account that for a 10k passes optimization it will write the tick history 10k times.

In that case you can use a RAM drive. How to do it.

 
Enrique Dangeroux #:

Looks like victory.

Do not thank me, thank yourself. In order to succeed one needs to do only one thing, never give up.

I do not want to stuff more into your mind, but if your algorithm is fast, then your (SSD) IO will become a bottleneck, not even taking into account that for a 10k passes optimization it will write the tick history 10k times.

In that case you can use a RAM drive. How to do it.

Well, thanks for the tip anyway. I won't be using it immediately, and I'm not about to refactor an EA for it, but I'll definitely consider it if I write a new one down the line
 
Icham Aidibe #:
Well, thanks for the tip anyway. I won't be using it immediately, and I'm not about to refactor an EA for it, but I'll definitely consider it if I write a new one down the line
This topic became something different, is thera a possibility to change the name?
 
Isaac Uriel Arenas Caldera #:
This topic became something different, is thera a possibility to change the name?

IMHO, the usual remedy is to move all of that which is off-topic to:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Off-topic posts

Keith Watford, 2020.05.03 23:05

Comments that do not relate to the "Ask for help", have been moved into this topic.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

IMHO, the usual remedy is to move all of that which is off-topic to:


same, lol
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