Problem withdrawing money by bank card

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Hi everyone 
Please help me, I can't withdraw my freelance money with my Visa card.I was making the withdrawal with WebMoney but there were too many commissions with the crypto conversions.Thank you for taking the time to reply if you are reading this.
 
We (on the forum) have nothing to do woth withdrawal and can not help anyone to deposit or to wihdraw for example.
The all the situations (in positive and in negative ways incl about what to) are discussed on this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/4106/page201
Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
  • 2026.03.03
  • www.mql5.com
New article Payments and payment methods is published: Author: MetaQuotes...
 
Frederic Sedonou Ahissin:
Hi everyone 
Please help me, I can't withdraw my freelance money with my Visa card.I was making the withdrawal with WebMoney but there were too many commissions with the crypto conversions.Thank you for taking the time to reply if you are reading this.
you have a problem with the issuing bank. call them or go and ask for help
 

I had a problem while trying to make a withdrawal, as I’ve done before to my card. This time, there was a brief power outage and I was unable to enter the card details.

It shows:
2026.04.30 16256731 MQL5 withdrawal to 'bank card', with a lock icon. I’m not sure what steps I should follow to resolve this issue. Thank you!

 

Hi everyone,

I'm having an issue with withdrawing my MQL5 earnings to my Visa bank card.

I requested a withdrawal, but I was never asked to enter my card details. The withdrawal is now showing as "MQL5 withdrawal to bank card" with a lock icon, and my funds are locked.

Has anyone experienced this before? How can I complete the withdrawal or recover the funds?

I've attached a screenshot for reference.

Thank you for any help.

 
Mohd Feroze #:

Hi everyone,

I'm having an issue with withdrawing my MQL5 earnings to my Visa bank card.

I requested a withdrawal, but I was never asked to enter my card details. The withdrawal is now showing as "MQL5 withdrawal to bank card" with a lock icon, and my funds are locked.

Has anyone experienced this before? How can I complete the withdrawal or recover the funds?

I've attached a screenshot for reference.

Thank you for any help.

Most likely, the money will be returned to your MQL5 balance within ~24 hours.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I need support from MQL5 Team

Thomas Lemire, 2025.11.20 15:47

I tried to withdrawl around 100 USD from my mql5 account selecting bank card. When it prompted me for card info, I backed up because I changed my mind and I wanted to do a back transfer instead. On my account it now shows a withdrawl like I got my money but how they send money to somewhere if they didn’t have my info in the first place?? I didn’t withdrawl anything but my money on my account is gone. How can I withdrawl my money please?? 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

I need support from MQL5 Team

Vladislav Boyko, 2025.11.20 15:54

Something similar happened to me. The money was returned to my MQL5 balance within 24 hours.
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