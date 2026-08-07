Problem withdrawing money by bank card
- I can't top up my account, except to top up with mql5 coupons there are no other options. what is this nonsense. and there are no options icons. there is no webmoney icon
- withdrawal method
- Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods"
The all the situations (in positive and in negative ways incl about what to) are discussed on this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/4106/page201
- 2026.03.03
- www.mql5.com
Hi everyone
I had a problem while trying to make a withdrawal, as I’ve done before to my card. This time, there was a brief power outage and I was unable to enter the card details.
It shows:
2026.04.30 16256731 MQL5 withdrawal to 'bank card', with a lock icon. I’m not sure what steps I should follow to resolve this issue. Thank you!
Hi everyone,
I'm having an issue with withdrawing my MQL5 earnings to my Visa bank card.
I requested a withdrawal, but I was never asked to enter my card details. The withdrawal is now showing as "MQL5 withdrawal to bank card" with a lock icon, and my funds are locked.
Has anyone experienced this before? How can I complete the withdrawal or recover the funds?
I've attached a screenshot for reference.
Thank you for any help.
Hi everyone,
I'm having an issue with withdrawing my MQL5 earnings to my Visa bank card.
I requested a withdrawal, but I was never asked to enter my card details. The withdrawal is now showing as "MQL5 withdrawal to bank card" with a lock icon, and my funds are locked.
Has anyone experienced this before? How can I complete the withdrawal or recover the funds?
I've attached a screenshot for reference.
Thank you for any help.
Most likely, the money will be returned to your MQL5 balance within ~24 hours.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Thomas Lemire, 2025.11.20 15:47I tried to withdrawl around 100 USD from my mql5 account selecting bank card. When it prompted me for card info, I backed up because I changed my mind and I wanted to do a back transfer instead. On my account it now shows a withdrawl like I got my money but how they send money to somewhere if they didn’t have my info in the first place?? I didn’t withdrawl anything but my money on my account is gone. How can I withdrawl my money please??
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladislav Boyko, 2025.11.20 15:54Something similar happened to me. The money was returned to my MQL5 balance within 24 hours.
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