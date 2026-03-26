Change email
Hello, I would like to start selling my EA, but before I do so I want to change the email from @live.it to @gmail.com.
It won't let me do this because I logged in incorrectly with (login with Google) in the past.
I deleted my Google MQL account because I have money on the @live one and also because having two accounts is against the rules.
But today it still won't let me change the email from @live to @gmail. It says "Email is already in use."
Can you help me? Thanks.
The proper way to change your registered email address is in Profile==>Settings==>Security.
You've deleted the account that you would have changed, so your only option is to contact the Service Desk bot and explain yourself. Click on Service Desk in your current Profile.
Note that you'll ultimately have to register and verify your legal name to start selling.
Hello, I would like to start selling my EA, but before I do so I want to change the email from @live.it to @gmail.com.
It won't let me do this because I logged in incorrectly with (login with Google) in the past.
I deleted my Google MQL account because I have money on the @live one and also because having two accounts is against the rules.
But today it still won't let me change the email from @live to @gmail. It says "Email is already in use."
Can you help me? Thanks.
Hello, I would like to start selling my EA, but before I do so I want to change the email from @live.it to @gmail.com.
It won't let me do this because I logged in incorrectly with (login with Google) in the past.
I deleted my Google MQL account because I have money on the @live one and also because having two accounts is against the rules.
But today it still won't let me change the email from @live to @gmail. It says "Email is already in use."
Can you help me? Thanks.
As far as I understand, after deleting an account, the email remains in the site's database; it just points to a non-existent account. Therefore, you can't use that email address on another account.
Just use any other email.
Hello, I would like to start selling my EA
Sorry. this made me assume that the OP had seller status on that account.
That would actually be even worse, as deleted Sellers can't reregister as Sellers.
My understanding is that at least the OP can do as Vladislav Boyko says and then become a Seller.
Thanks everyone for the replies. I thought deleting my @gmail account from the platform would free it from the database.
I think I'll create a new @gmail email, or, to avoid creating a new one, I can create an alias linked to my current Gmail.
Unfortunately, I need to enter a reliable email address, as @live is full of spam and phishing.
After doing this, I'll verify my documents to open a seller account.
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Hello, I would like to start selling my EA, but before I do so I want to change the email from @live.it to @gmail.com.
It won't let me do this because I logged in incorrectly with (login with Google) in the past.
I deleted my Google MQL account because I have money on the @live one and also because having two accounts is against the rules.
But today it still won't let me change the email from @live to @gmail. It says "Email is already in use."
Can you help me? Thanks.