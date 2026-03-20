Automatic validation stuck for over 1 hour - no result, no error
I had that issue before.
As far as I know, only service desk can resolve it.
Once they fix it, you’ll probably find your indicator is ready to be published.
Thank you for your answers.
Hugo
Hugo
This happened to me and I just walked away and had lunch. I came back and it was done.
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