Automatic validation stuck for over 1 hour - no result, no error

New comment
 
Hello,

I submitted my first indicator (.ex5) to the MQL5 Market today. Normally validation completes within 5 minutes with either an approval or a list of errors.

Mine has been showing "automatic validation in progress" for over 1 hour now with no result and no error message.

A few details that might help:
- The file is an indicator (not an EA)
- No WebRequest, no DLL, no external URL calls
- No previous submission of this product

Is this a known issue with the validation queue? Has anyone experienced this recently?

Thank you. 
Why Is MQL5 Market the Best Place for Selling Trading Strategies and Technical Indicators
Why Is MQL5 Market the Best Place for Selling Trading Strategies and Technical Indicators
  • 2012.07.09
  • www.mql5.com
MQL5.community Market provides Expert Advisors developers with the already formed market consisting of thousands of potential customers. This is the best place for selling trading robots and technical indicators!
 

Just made a test and all is fine.


 

I had that issue before.

As far as I know, only service desk can resolve it.

Once they fix it, you’ll probably find your indicator is ready to be published.

 
Thank you for your answers. 
Hugo
 
This happened to me and I just walked away and had lunch. I came back and it was done.
New comment