Validation completed with errors

New comment
 

Hello, I created an EA that was already approved or passed and saved it as a draft, but today I changed the version date of my EA and submitted it again, but it is no longer approving.


For testing, I created another EA with the same settings except the strategy, but I noticed that it sometimes approved and sometimes didn't, and the Automated System reported 130 errors, which I corrected.


And it appears that the automated system is getting old or out of date for testing exe files. Seeking a solution. Thank you so much.

Files:
error_again.jpg  134 kb
passed.jpg  135 kb
 
Suvashish Halder:

Hello, I created an EA that was already approved or passed and saved it as a draft, but today I changed the version date of my EA and submitted it again, but it is no longer approving.


For testing, I created another EA with the same settings except the strategy, but I noticed that it sometimes approved and sometimes didn't, and the Automated System reported 130 errors, which I corrected.


And it appears that the automated system is getting old or out of date for testing exe files. Seeking a solution. Thank you so much.

Try pressing the red comment to see the errors you have.

Sometimes, depending on the time period or other settings that are tested, you might get some errors that appear, errors that weren’t here before because you « got lucky » and they weren’t tested during the first validation.
 
Zaky Hamdoun #:
Try pressing the red comment to see the errors you have.

Sometimes, depending on the time period or other settings that are tested, you might get some errors that appear, errors that weren’t here before because you « got lucky » and they weren’t tested during the first validation.

Thanks for your reply. Please Check Attachment and I already fixed this issue before rejecting then it's approved. 


 
Suvashish Halder #:

Thanks for your reply. Please Check Attachment and I already fixed this issue before rejecting then it's approved. 


Indeed, but maybe on the tests beforehand the validation process did not go through these scenarios.

Error 130 is pretty easy to solve, it may be because your setting your stoploss / takeprofit to an impossible value. Or, it can be because the symbol freeze level blocks your trade.


I’d suggest you create a Boolean functions that returns True if the freeze level is in accordance and permits trade opening. You can then easily add an if condition with your checkFreezeLevel function. 
 
Zaky Hamdoun #:
Indeed, but maybe on the tests beforehand the validation process did not go through these scenarios.

Error 130 is pretty easy to solve, it may be because your setting your stoploss / takeprofit to an impossible value. Or, it can be because the symbol freeze level blocks your trade.


I’d suggest you create a Boolean functions that returns True if the freeze level is in accordance and permits trade opening. You can then easily add an if condition with your checkFreezeLevel function. 

Thank you. I'll try again. Have a wonderful day Mate 🙂

 
Zaky Hamdoun #:
Indeed, but maybe on the tests beforehand the validation process did not go through these scenarios.

Error 130 is pretty easy to solve, it may be because your setting your stoploss / takeprofit to an impossible value. Or, it can be because the symbol freeze level blocks your trade.


I’d suggest you create a Boolean functions that returns True if the freeze level is in accordance and permits trade opening. You can then easily add an if condition with your checkFreezeLevel function. 

Now I can see this Error Mate Strategy Tester Not Found


 
Suvashish Halder #:

Now I can see this Error Mate Strategy Tester Not Found


That is because you had previous errors that have not been fixed, therefore it did not start the Strategy Tester on other pairs. Try fixing the few errors of before.
 
This is something internal related to the Metatrader 4 validator, not an issue in your code. I'm facing the same issue today after a minor change. Just sit tight and wait for it to be fixed. There's not much more we can do.
 
Zaky Hamdoun #:
That is because you had previous errors that have not been fixed, therefore it did not start the Strategy Tester on other pairs. Try fixing the few errors of before.

I'm not agree with you Mate

 
Carlos Moreno Gonzalez #:
This is something internal related to the Metatrader 4 validator, not an issue in your code. I'm facing the same issue today after a minor change. Just sit tight and wait for it to be fixed. There's not much more we can do.

Thanks for your reply.

 
Suvashish Halder #:

Thanks for your reply.

The validation is working again. Good luck!

12
New comment