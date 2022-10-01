Validation completed with errors
Hello, I created an EA that was already approved or passed and saved it as a draft, but today I changed the version date of my EA and submitted it again, but it is no longer approving.
For testing, I created another EA with the same settings except the strategy, but I noticed that it sometimes approved and sometimes didn't, and the Automated System reported 130 errors, which I corrected.
And it appears that the automated system is getting old or out of date for testing exe files. Seeking a solution. Thank you so much.
Thanks for your reply. Please Check Attachment and I already fixed this issue before rejecting then it's approved.
Thanks for your reply. Please Check Attachment and I already fixed this issue before rejecting then it's approved.
Indeed, but maybe on the tests beforehand the validation process did not go through these scenarios.
Thank you. I'll try again. Have a wonderful day Mate 🙂
Indeed, but maybe on the tests beforehand the validation process did not go through these scenarios.
Now I can see this Error Mate Strategy Tester Not Found
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Hello, I created an EA that was already approved or passed and saved it as a draft, but today I changed the version date of my EA and submitted it again, but it is no longer approving.
For testing, I created another EA with the same settings except the strategy, but I noticed that it sometimes approved and sometimes didn't, and the Automated System reported 130 errors, which I corrected.
And it appears that the automated system is getting old or out of date for testing exe files. Seeking a solution. Thank you so much.