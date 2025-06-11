[CodeBase Submission Issue] EA Disappeared After Editor's Comment – Link Not Working
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Hi everyone,
I'm new to submitting code to the MQL5 CodeBase, and I recently uploaded my EA code. It was showing as "under proofreading" in the "My Code" section.
Today, I received this message:
But when I click the link, I get a 404 error, and the code has completely disappeared from the "My Code" section. I can’t find it listed anywhere.
Has anyone experienced this before? Is this normal during the moderation process, or could it be a bug? I’d like to respond to the editor if possible, but I have no access to the comment or the submission now.
Appreciate any help or clarification from others who’ve gone through the submission process.
Thanks in advance!