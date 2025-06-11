[CodeBase Submission Issue] EA Disappeared After Editor's Comment – Link Not Working

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Hi everyone,

I'm new to submitting code to the MQL5 CodeBase, and I recently uploaded my EA code. It was showing as "under proofreading" in the "My Code" section.

Today, I received this message:

Code Base:
An editor's comment was added to your code "Zone Recovery With Trailing Stop Loss" published in the CodeBase. The comment is available only to you and the editor. Please read it and reply, if necessary.
To read the comment click: https://www.mql5.com/en/comments/permalink/5692

But when I click the link, I get a 404 error, and the code has completely disappeared from the "My Code" section. I can’t find it listed anywhere.

Has anyone experienced this before? Is this normal during the moderation process, or could it be a bug? I’d like to respond to the editor if possible, but I have no access to the comment or the submission now.

Appreciate any help or clarification from others who’ve gone through the submission process.

Thanks in advance!

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