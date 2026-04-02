Help

New comment
 
How do I contact mt5 customer service I have sent couple emails over 2 weeks ago still no response im having issues with metatrader5 app
 
T S:
How do I contact mt5 customer service I have sent couple emails over 2 weeks ago still no response im having issues with metatrader5 app

Metaquotes does not accept email messages for customer service purposes. They only accept mql5.com account and financial issues in the form of Support Tickets. To create such a Support Ticket, follow the automated prompts and "Create a request for support" at:

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
 They told me to contact my broker.. I cant submit a request
 
No help whatsoever 
 
T S #:
No help whatsoever 

Whoa... Looks like AI has taken over. That's certainly new to me.

Helper

By the way, what is your issue with MT5?

 
I have metatrader 5 on my android and I never get notifications for when im in a trade even though I have set settings to alert me
 
T S #:
I have metatrader 5 on my android and I never get notifications for when im in a trade even though I have set settings to alert me

I have Desktop MT5 and Mobile MT5 (Android).

To get notifications from Desktop to Mobile, you have to fetch your Metaquotes ID from Mobile and enter into Desktop==>Tools==>Options==>Notifications.

 
Hi thank you for helping me. If you don't mind can I write back to you if I'm having problems please
 
T S #:
I have metatrader 5 on my android and I never get notifications for when im in a trade even though I have set settings to alert me
if you close metatrader on the desktop, you will stop getting notifications on your mobile/cell phone.
 
T S #:
Hi thank you for helping me. If you don't mind can I write back to you if I'm having problems please
Sure.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Sure.
Hi Ryan,

I hope you're well.i have downloaded metatrader 5 on laptop and put in my ID from my propfirm. Which one do I select? I got into a trade it still didn't alert me
Files:
20260313_141603.jpg  3911 kb
1234
New comment