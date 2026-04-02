Help
How do I contact mt5 customer service I have sent couple emails over 2 weeks ago still no response im having issues with metatrader5 app
T S:
How do I contact mt5 customer service I have sent couple emails over 2 weeks ago still no response im having issues with metatrader5 app
How do I contact mt5 customer service I have sent couple emails over 2 weeks ago still no response im having issues with metatrader5 app
Metaquotes does not accept email messages for customer service purposes. They only accept mql5.com account and financial issues in the form of Support Tickets. To create such a Support Ticket, follow the automated prompts and "Create a request for support" at:
Contact Us
- www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
They told me to contact my broker.. I cant submit a request
No help whatsoever
Files:
I have metatrader 5 on my android and I never get notifications for when im in a trade even though I have set settings to alert me
T S #:
I have metatrader 5 on my android and I never get notifications for when im in a trade even though I have set settings to alert me
I have metatrader 5 on my android and I never get notifications for when im in a trade even though I have set settings to alert me
I have Desktop MT5 and Mobile MT5 (Android).
To get notifications from Desktop to Mobile, you have to fetch your Metaquotes ID from Mobile and enter into Desktop==>Tools==>Options==>Notifications.
Hi thank you for helping me. If you don't mind can I write back to you if I'm having problems please
Ryan L Johnson #:Hi Ryan,
Sure.
Sure.
I hope you're well.i have downloaded metatrader 5 on laptop and put in my ID from my propfirm. Which one do I select? I got into a trade it still didn't alert me
Files:
20260313_141603.jpg 3911 kb
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