Impossible to delete old alerts

New comment
 
Hello!
I didn't find answer on forum.
I cannot delete old alerts in Metatrader.
Reseting terminal and laptop didn't help.
Now I have plenty of old alerts which prevent me to trade.
Please help me.
Thanks.
 
Iurii Kartelian: I cannot delete old alerts in Metatrader.

Why not?
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
          Be precise and informative about your problem

 
Iurii Kartelian:

close down mt4 and delete the file alert.ini

Files:
alerts.PNG  14 kb
 
Revo Trades #:

close down mt4 and delete the file alert.ini

Thank you so much, friend.
This helped.

 
Iurii Kartelian #:

Thank you so much, friend.
This helped.

you're welcome.

New comment