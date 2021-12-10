Impossible to delete old alerts
Iurii Kartelian: I cannot delete old alerts in Metatrader.
Why not?
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
Iurii Kartelian:
close down mt4 and delete the file alert.ini
Files:
alerts.PNG 14 kb
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I didn't find answer on forum.
I cannot delete old alerts in Metatrader.
Reseting terminal and laptop didn't help.
Now I have plenty of old alerts which prevent me to trade.
Please help me.
Thanks.