New MetaTrader 4 Platform Build 1460
Already updated -
why when i am using this version my EA failed to do webrequest. I am build ea for news. And file generated from newswebsite always 8kb while when using older version its fine.
This is comparison error generated file and good one
Files:
Error_news-log.txt 8 kb
news-log.txt 425 kb
MetaQuotes:Why was the name changed from Platform beta Build 1457 to Platform Build 1460?
On Friday, March 6, 2026, a new version of MetaTrader 4 will be released. The update includes several important security improvements, bug fixes, and platform stability enhancements.
The update will be distributed via Live Update.
👍 I'm starting to switch back to MetaTrader 4 due to the recent uncertainties around MT5. At least with MT4 I hopefully won’t have to deal with new changes.
Andriy is right, looks like 1460 is gonna be a proper release. As for switching back to MT4, honestly, MT5 has been stable for a long time now, and most new changes are just about extra services, not the trading engine. But if MT4 feels safer for you, the main thing is to trade comfortably. Either way, most brokers are shifting their focus to MT5 over time.
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On Friday, March 6, 2026, a new version of MetaTrader 4 will be released. The update includes several important security improvements, bug fixes, and platform stability enhancements.
The update will be distributed via Live Update.