I need help logging into mt5 for <redacted> prop firm

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Hello, I am trying to use <redacted> prop firm, but I am having trouble logging into the mt5 platform. The credentials simply won't connect. I was wondering if a vps could help. I have a demo account they gave me to try to login. Is there anyone that can assist me?
 

What appears in the journal when you try to log in?

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

What appears in the journal when you try to log in?

When mt5 initially loads it is on a metaquotes demo. I attempt to change the login to the  HijaGlobalMarkets-Server and absolutely nothing happens. The traffic stays 0/0, nothing new shows in the journal... absolute silence. The only thing that shows in the journal was the mql5.chats, however, that loaded when the metaquotes demo initially tried to logon. Nothing shows at all when I try the  HijaGlobalMarkets-Server credentials.
 
kennyj44 #:
The traffic stays 0/0, nothing new shows in the journal... absolute silence.

I tried to log into that server with obviously incorrect credentials and after a couple of minutes an error appeared in the journal.

 


I tried logging into a non-existent server, and after a few minutes, there are still no errors in the journal.

Make sure you entered the correct server name.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:


I tried logging into a non-existent server, and after a few minutes, there are still no errors in the log.

Make sure you entered the correct server name.

I tried to login with this server name, spelled exactly as you see here. This is a copy and paste from what <redacted> prop firm gave me. Is this not correct?


HijaGlobalMarkets-Server

 
kennyj44 #:
Is this not correct?

I don't know.

Try logging in using the "open an account" menu item:




 
Vladislav Boyko #:


I tried logging into a non-existent server, and after a few minutes, there are still no errors in the journal.

Make sure you entered the correct server name.
I see that it says "Netting" after the account number. I do not know if that means anything significant. 
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I don't know.

Try logging in using the "open an account" menu item:




I was trying to open a new account, but it will only let me open a live account. I think I will try to contact them to see if I can open a demo account. Thanks for your help I appreciate it. 
 
kennyj44 #:
I was trying to open a new account, but it will only let me open a live account. I think I will try to contact them to see if I can open a demo account. Thanks for your help I appreciate it. 

When you click "open an account," you'll have the option to log in instead of registering. That's what I meant.

If that doesn't work, you can try downloading MT5 from your broker's website.

Contacting your broker is a good idea.

(This topic will most likely be deleted after some time)


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