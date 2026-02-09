I need help logging into mt5 for <redacted> prop firm
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What appears in the journal when you try to log in?
What appears in the journal when you try to log in?
I tried logging into a non-existent server, and after a few minutes, there are still no errors in the journal.
I tried logging into a non-existent server, and after a few minutes, there are still no errors in the log.
I tried to login with this server name, spelled exactly as you see here. This is a copy and paste from what <redacted> prop firm gave me. Is this not correct?
HijaGlobalMarkets-Server
I was trying to open a new account, but it will only let me open a live account. I think I will try to contact them to see if I can open a demo account. Thanks for your help I appreciate it.
When you click "open an account," you'll have the option to log in instead of registering. That's what I meant.
If that doesn't work, you can try downloading MT5 from your broker's website.
Contacting your broker is a good idea.
(This topic will most likely be deleted after some time)
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