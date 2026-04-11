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the last one, since (as I remember) is an account with 1 usd
Please clarify what you mean.
When the tester runs, it goes through different accounts at each step. The last one, M1, only has $1 total in the account as far as I remember.
When the tester runs, it goes through different accounts at each step. The last one, M1, only has $1 total in the account as far as I remember.
@Osmar Sandoval Espinosa, I'm curious if this is a fix that allowed it to pass all validation tests?
Code Base
Liquidity Sweep H4 - M15 (Swing Highs and Lows) / MQL5
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa, 2026.03.23 13:23
@Osmar Sandoval Espinosa, I'm curious if this is a fix that allowed it to pass all validation tests?
Yeap, that's correct.
Is that a bad way of fixing it?
I was thinking of changing it when I was able to publish it, but I sent a message to Alexey Pretov and he published it.
Yeap, that's correct.
Is that a bad way of fixing it?
I had the same problem again, do you know who can I contact?
Evidence:
Have anyone had this problem before?
Evidence:
You again have no trading operations on EURUSD,M1, I think that this is most likely the problem.
Please attach the code as a file, I will try to run validation on my end and make sure that the problem is precisely the lack of trading operations.
You again have no trading operations on EURUSD,M1, I think that this is most likely the problem.
Please attach the code as a file, I will try to run validation on my end and make sure that the problem is precisely the lack of trading operations.