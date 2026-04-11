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Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:
the last one, since (as I remember) is an account with 1 usd
Please clarify what you mean.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Please clarify what you mean.

When the tester runs, it goes through different accounts at each step. The last one, M1, only has $1 total in the account as far as I remember. 

 

 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:

When the tester runs, it goes through different accounts at each step. The last one, M1, only has $1 total in the account as far as I remember. 

What specific validation error occurs in this case?
 

@Osmar Sandoval Espinosa, I'm curious if this is a fix that allowed it to pass all validation tests?

Code Base

Liquidity Sweep H4 - M15 (Swing Highs and Lows) / MQL5

Osmar Sandoval Espinosa, 2026.03.23 13:23

trade.Buy(SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN), _Symbol, ask, sl, tp);                           // buy position
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

@Osmar Sandoval Espinosa, I'm curious if this is a fix that allowed it to pass all validation tests?

Yeap, that's correct.


Is that a bad way of fixing it?


I was thinking of changing it when I was able to publish it, but I sent a message to Alexey Pretov and he published it.

 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:

Yeap, that's correct.


Is that a bad way of fixing it?

I was just curious what exactly the problem was and how you solved it. Thanks for sharing your experience.
 
I had the same problem again, do you know who can I contact?
 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:
I had the same problem again, do you know who can I contact?

Evidence:


Have anyone had this problem before?

 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:
Evidence:

You again have no trading operations on EURUSD,M1, I think that this is most likely the problem.

Please attach the code as a file, I will try to run validation on my end and make sure that the problem is precisely the lack of trading operations.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

You again have no trading operations on EURUSD,M1, I think that this is most likely the problem.

Please attach the code as a file, I will try to run validation on my end and make sure that the problem is precisely the lack of trading operations.

Here is the code attached!
Files:
Range_BreakOut_EA_v1b.mq5  14 kb
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