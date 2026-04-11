Publishing in CodeBase - page 5

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This is the new one: 


 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:

This is the new one: 


I'm out of ideas. I wrote in Q&A chat about this. But I don't think we should expect an answer before Tuesday (most likely later, as developers usually don't have much free time).


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I'm out of ideas. I wrote in Q&A chat about this. But I don't think we should expect an answer before Tuesday (most likely later, as developers usually don't have much free time).


Hope he replies before...

btw, tahnks a lot for the help. :)

 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa #:
Hope he replies before...

He'll respond when he has free time. I'm sure participating in that chat isn't part of his job responsibilities.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

He'll respond when he has free time. I'm sure participating in that chat isn't part of his job responsibilities.

Yeap, I'll wait!
 

I can now. :)


Thanks a lot for helping!



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