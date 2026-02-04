Please revert MT5 version the update is unusable

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I know there are a lot of threads already but MT5 desktop is literally my job and I need access to my trading tools asap. I tried downloading a previous version that works fine but it is impossible to bypass the auto update if I close and reopen the software. I can't delete and reinstall the roaming folder every time I boot up my PC.  
 

What is the easiest way to prevent automatic downloads and updates?

Currently, the latest version is constantly being downloaded and installed after every restart! This is quite annoying.

 
Any way to downgrade for Mac? 
 
I even can not use my computer when the new version of MT5.

also, the chart doesn't move, and the I can not do anything except ctrl+alt+delete 
 
Do you also use position sizer or Magic Keys? I do and it's not possible to work with this on the new MT5 build.
 
Yes Position Sizer is the big one, but also every indicator looks weird and blurry, how is this mess an official release? 
 
Kriskov12 #:
Yes Position Sizer is the big one, but also every indicator looks weird and blurry, how is this mess an official release? 
I don't know. I'm in a similar position as you, working in MT5 is literally my job too.
 
Ален Верлейен # :
другая возможность - X64

Please clarify, do I understand correctly that I need to download the version: MT5 5430 X64.zip 121.0 MB ???

 
a_sennov #:

Please clarify, do I understand correctly that I need to download the version: MT5 5430 X64.zip 121.0 MB ???

Use this link: https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases 

And replace files with those new ones (do not install ... just replace): right mouse click on Metatrader 5 icon in your computer - Properties - Open File Location - and replace 3 files with those new ones. 

Do not connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.

MT5-Last-Official-Release
MT5-Last-Official-Release
  • angevoyageur
  • forge.mql5.io
Provide the executable files to downgrade to the last official release of MT5. Useful after an unexpected update to a beta.
 
Edward Fabian Ramirez Reyes #:
Any way to downgrade for Mac? 

I do not have much information for Mac sorry ... I found one post about it (auto-translated to the Enflish) - post  - "Try removing the entire package from your computer, downloading an updated version with the new Wine , and installing it again".

Anyway, I think it will be going to be fixed as well.

Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system"
Installation MT5 on opensuse 16/wine 11 fails: "a debugger has been found running in your system"
  • 2026.01.22
  • www.mql5.com
Hi, when installing the latest version of metatrader 5 the message "a debugger has been found running in your system" is shown and the installation...
 

You need to downgrade to 5430.

See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/502088

All about MT5 updates.
All about MT5 updates.
  • 2025.12.16
  • www.mql5.com
This topic will be used to bring together all information about MT5 updates process. This is NOT for chitchat...
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