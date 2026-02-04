Please revert MT5 version the update is unusable
- Is there any Online chat support?
- Can't Install MT4/MT5 on German zone VPS
- How to access my remaining activations
What is the easiest way to prevent automatic downloads and updates?
Currently, the latest version is constantly being downloaded and installed after every restart! This is quite annoying.
also, the chart doesn't move, and the I can not do anything except ctrl+alt+delete
Please clarify, do I understand correctly that I need to download the version: MT5 5430 X64.zip 121.0 MB ???
Use this link: https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases
And replace files with those new ones (do not install ... just replace): right mouse click on Metatrader 5 icon in your computer - Properties - Open File Location - and replace 3 files with those new ones.
Do not connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
- angevoyageur
- forge.mql5.io
Any way to downgrade for Mac?
I do not have much information for Mac sorry ... I found one post about it (auto-translated to the Enflish) - post #124 - "Try removing the entire package from your computer, downloading an updated version with the new Wine , and installing it again".
Anyway, I think it will be going to be fixed as well.
- 2026.01.22
- www.mql5.com
You need to downgrade to 5430.
- 2025.12.16
- www.mql5.com
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