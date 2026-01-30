Discussing the article: "Developing Trend Trading Strategies Using Machine Learning" - page 2
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You are not a trader.
This is a fact.
Accept it, you don't know and can't know in principle how to trade and how to automate it accordingly. Writing for the sake of money will not make you a trader.
It is like telling a mechanic "you are not a driver, tightening nuts for the sake of money will not make you a driver".
We are waiting for your article on how to become a racing driver to trade
It's like telling a mechanic "you're not a driver, tightening the nuts for money won't make you a racer".
Looking forward to your article on how to become a race car driver trade
It's like telling a mechanic "you're not a driver, tightening the nuts for money won't make you a racer".
Looking forward to your article on how to become a race car driver trade
It's about something else:
NS-sheets and different pocket architectures are only able to learn what is already ready.
Even modern AI on five hundred thousand video cards hardly discovers something new in different areas.
And you think that some vassyan will be able to run python on his computer and cluck something there.
No, there may be local successes within the statistical error, but trading is when you have a stable yesterday/tonight/tomorrow. There are many examples of manual trading, but there traders have a wild experience of subjective picking in M1 charts, where in total they look through 1000 candlesticks in one "glance".
They do not look at each candle, but look at the overall picture. And, somewhere with a quick glance they can stay on a particular candlestick combination. Then on a structure of candlestick combinations. Then enter unsuccessfully and exit in time without damage. And next time catch a big wave. That is, they know how to play with the probability theory on a subconscious level.
Imagine the Monty Hall paradox. Here are successful traders - those who constantly get into a situation when the presenter suggests them to change their choice. And from 33% probability becomes 66% probability. Here's the room selection - it's about getting out of a position in time, not just getting in on time.
Given all that, how do you feed something like that to architects? If they're being fed RSIs, mashups, and a dozen prices. You can't. Local success, or very rough trading in + on a distance with drawdowns for half a year, no more.
It did not give anything much.
It didn't do much.
Kocherga - spring 2025?
Kocherga - Spring 2025?
Yeah, somewhere around that time.
Yeah, somewhere around this period.
That's not a bad result then. Spring 2025 is a different market.
Then the result is not bad. Spring 2025 is a different market.
I guess eurodollar in general is not very good at predicting lately. Flat/trending trades don't work.
Only buy trades work on well-trending ones (e.g. gold), as in the last article. On bars, not scalping.
On Eurodollar and unidirectional ones do not work.
I guess eurodollar in general is not very good at predicting lately. Flat/trend ts are not working out.
Only buy trades work on well-trending ones (note gold), as in the last article. On bars, not scalping.
On Eurodollar and unidirectional ones do not work.
But if the market changes, the ts will die. without an automatic supervisor, it is already a semi-handbook