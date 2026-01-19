Display problems: missing price and time scale in MT5

New comment
 

Hi,

I just installed MT5 (build 5505 and updated to 5506) on my system (linux 6.14) and there are a few serious display problems.

The price and time scale, ticker, OHLC are all missing. See my attached picture.

This problem is reported by others too here: https://www.reddit.com/r/Mt5/comments/1ote8vk/price_levels_date_and_ticker_not_showing/

Re-installation did not help.

Any solution?

Files:
mt5_missing_stuff.png  147 kb
 
stranger7:

Any solution?

Don't use beta build. Last official release is 5430.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

All about MT5 updates.

Alain Verleyen, 2025.12.16 22:54

In case you got an BETA update, for whatever reason, and you want to move to the last official release :

  • A Telegram channel has been created, you will always find there the last official release needed exe files.
  • MT5 Terminal is available in several versions according to your CPU capabilities. You can check which version you have to use in the Journal log, at the first entries after you started MT5.

Here my version is AVX2, an other possibility is X64

  • With this information you will know which zip file to download.


  • You then just have to replace your current exe files with the ones from the Zip. If you don't know how to do, then doing this operation is probably not a good idea.

After MT5 is restarted, you will have the last official release.

If you don't want to get beta-build updates again :

  • NEVER connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server.
  • NEVER use MT5 Terminal Help menu=>Check for Updates=>Last Beta Version.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Don't use beta build. Last official release is 5430.


Thank you for the reply.

How to do that? I downloaded the program from my broker, it is the 5505 build.

Also, I downloaded the MetaQuotes' installer, it is the 5507 build.

I have no Telegram access. How can I get the 5430 build, the AVX2 version?

 
stranger7 #How to do that? I downloaded the program from my broker, it is the 5505 build.
Ask your broker why they are pushing beta builds. Or change brokers.
 

Am I the only one who finds it absurd that we have to beg for the latest stable build? How come it's not available?!

 
stranger7 #:

Am I the only one who finds it absurd that we have to beg for the latest stable build? How come it's not available?!

Try to ask MetaQuotes directly.

stranger7 #:

Thank you for the reply.

How to do that? I downloaded the program from my broker, it is the 5505 build.

Also, I downloaded the MetaQuotes' installer, it is the 5507 build.

I have no Telegram access. How can I get the 5430 build, the AVX2 version?

I only have the Windows exe, nothing specific for Linux.

https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases

Alain Verleyen #:

I only have the Windows exe, nothing specific for Linux.

https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases

It is great from you, thank you Alain!

Linux uses the Windows exe by using Wine, there is no Linux specific version at all.

I don't want to take advantage of your help, but could I ask you for one more favor? Could you tell me the checksum (SHA1 or SHA256) of the 5430 build's terminal64.exe and MetaEditor64.exe files you use?

I would like to compare it with the one I just downloaded to make sure it is safe.

