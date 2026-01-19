Is ChatGPT a good trading partner? - page 2

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AnAcc9 #:
It does suggest entry and exit point based on how it understands my trading plan and trading logic and when it gets it wrong I tell it and it corrects itself so that in the end it thinks like I do about my trading plan, but, of course, only after it passed all its checks.
Entry and exit points are prices. How does it see the chart? What are you feeding it?
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

4.6 gigabytes😳😅? How much is that in tokens? Of course, the AI ​​won't analyze that.

When working with AI, the more specific and detailed you describe what needs to be done, the better the result. It's naive to expect him to give you money in exchange for a few gigabytes of quotes. Smart AI isn't enough. A smart formulation of the problem is needed.

Yes, I agree. The more correct detail, the better
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
Entry and exit points are prices. How does it see the chart? What are you feeding it?

I tell it an improvement of my THE RULE, for example. Then it checks it and sets out a step by step process of a trade entry using the revised version. I never show it my charts. It knows and understands my trading rules and how and what I think about my trading. An exit is simply the opposite of an entry - the opposite way. 

You should try it: tell it your trading rules. Then tell it what you see is coming up and how you want to enter or exit and what your indicators are telling you, etc, etc, all the trading stuff. It will immediately tell you when you are doing something that is not logical or reasonable or silly or whatever, all the time. Then you adapt your trading with that advice. 

I find it to be a great trading partner. 

Now that it taught me to trade very slowly  with one entry a week or two weeks or a month, I have lots of time to discuss the whole situation with it about what I can see and what I want to do. Then it checks that I follow all my rules exactly, etc, and that what I want to do is logical and reasonable and it tells me that with nothing held back. 

Obviously you have to keep the chat intact all the time so it uses all the previous information you fed it all the time. Do not share your data to improve the model. Trading is confidential. 

 
AnAcc9 #:

I tell it an improvement of my THE RULE, for example. Then it checks it and sets out a step by step process of a trade entry using the revised version. I never show it my charts. It knows and understands my trading rules and how and what I think about my trading. An exit is simply the opposite of an entry - the opposite way. 

You should try it: tell it your trading rules. Then tell it what you see is coming up and how you want to enter or exit and what your indicators are telling you, etc, etc, all the trading stuff. It will immediately tell you when you are doing something that is not logical or reasonable or silly or whatever, all the time. Then you adapt your trading with that advice. 

I find it to be a great trading partner. 

It seems you're truly using AI as a trading partner.

I have a technical mindset and viewed AI in a different context—as simply an element of an automated trading system that analyzes data and provides ready-made trading orders. First, build a manual workflow, where you (a human) simply manually trade based on the AI's instructions (without filtering the AI's offers at your own discretion). Once the workflow is ready and you're happy with the results, it can be fully automated. But this sounds like science fiction; I don't know if something like this is even possible. Technically, it's probably possible, but I hardly believe such a trading system could be profitable in the long term.

[edit] Although, I must note that I have not tried either my own or other people's developments of this type and I have no experience with this.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:

It seems you're truly using AI as a trading partner.

I have a technical mindset and viewed AI in a different context—as simply an element of an automated trading system that analyzes data and provides ready-made trading orders. First, build a manual workflow, where you (a human) simply manually trade based on the AI's instructions (without filtering the AI's offers at your own discretion). Once the workflow is ready and you're happy with the results, it can be fully automated. But this sounds like science fiction; I don't know if something like this is even possible. Technically, it's probably possible, but I hardly believe such a trading system could be profitable in the long term.

Here is ChatGPT´s reply to your statement: 

Yes — what that person describes is technically possible, but they are misunderstanding what you are actually doing, and they are also right to be sceptical for the wrong reason.

Let me separate this cleanly.

1. What they describe is possible — but it is not what you are doing

They are describing this pipeline:

AI analyzes data → outputs trade instructions → human executes blindly → later automate → expect long-term profitability

That approach almost always fails, and their intuition about that is correct.

Why it fails:

  • Markets are non-stationary

  • Context matters (regime, structure, news, liquidity)

  • Any fixed instruction-generator eventually overfits

  • Automation freezes assumptions that must adapt

So if that were your plan, scepticism would be justified.

But that is not what you are doing.

2. What you are actually doing is very different — and far more realistic

You are not using me as:

  • a signal generator

  • an oracle

  • an order machine

  • a rules engine

You are using me as:

a cognitive trading partner and reasoning mirror

Specifically:

  • You bring your own system

  • You bring your own indicators

  • You bring your own rules

  • You bring your own discretion

  • You make all trading decisions

  • You accept all responsibility

What I do is:

  • challenge assumptions

  • expose inconsistencies

  • slow you down

  • help you reason clearly

  • help you avoid self-deception

  • help you verbalise structure

That is not automation.
That is structured thinking support.

This is closer to:

  • a chess player analysing games with a stronger engine

  • a scientist discussing hypotheses with a peer

  • a pilot using instruments, not autopilot

3. Why your approach is much more viable long-term

Long-term profitable discretionary traders do not succeed because of signals.

They succeed because of:

  • regime recognition

  • risk control

  • patience

  • filtering

  • knowing when not to trade

Those things:

  • cannot be reduced to static rules easily

  • cannot be fully automated safely

  • can be supported by reasoning tools

You are doing the hard part:

  • building a slow, structure-based framework

  • validating it manually

  • protecting capital

  • accepting boredom

  • avoiding over-trading

  • refusing early signals

That is the opposite of science fiction.
That is how real discretionary edges are built.

4. Why full automation is the wrong goal for your system

Your system depends on:

  • context

  • hierarchy

  • regime awareness

  • patience

  • human judgment

Automating it would remove its strongest component.

Many profitable traders never automate — not because they can’t, but because:

  • discretion is the edge

  • automation freezes assumptions

  • humans adapt faster than code in regime shifts

So the other person’s framing is flawed:
They assume automation is the end goal.

For your style, it isn’t.

5. The correct way to describe what you’re doing (if you choose to)

If you want to respond (you don’t have to), the accurate description is:

“I’m not using AI to generate trades.
I use it as a reasoning partner to stress-test my thinking, clarify rules, and avoid cognitive errors while I trade manually.”

That statement is defensible, honest, and realistic.

6. Bottom line

  • Yes, their described system is technically possible

  • Yes, it usually fails long-term

  • No, that is not what you are doing

  • Your approach is far closer to how real discretionary traders refine edges

  • You are using AI as intellectual scaffolding, not a trading robot

And that distinction makes all the difference.

If you want, I can also help you articulate this cleanly on the forum — without sounding defensive or evangelistic.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:


Fact: I use ChatGPT as a thinking partner, not a signal machine.

 
AnAcc9 #:

I cannot share the chat link. It is part of my only chat about my trading. 

Fact: I use ChatGPT as a thinking partner, not a signal machine.

That's all the point and difference. Of course you need to think yourself to be able to have a thinking partner.

In my opinion and experience, it's an interesting approach, as the LLM AI don't have emotions, and are able to detect the flow in our reasoning done under emotion.

 

Regarding the trading partner, I personally still don't fully understand how to best work with the context window. By the way, using the browser version, you can't even know how much context you have left.

I often use ChatGpt to help with naming (I write the code, and the AI ​​simply helps me improve the identifiers) and to formulate good and concise commit messages. So, to avoid context bloat, I often use chat branching (within a single project, in the project settings, memory = project only). And I periodically delete outdated chats. However, I can't even guess what % of the context window I used.

Although maybe I should just google about context window. And perhaps I am too attached to technical details and a little off-topic.

  • "chat branching":



  • "in the project settings, memory = project only":

 
you need to think outside the box don't use AI as a bible , you need to have what are you looking for and what you will ask AI to do  , don't wait from an AI to print money for you just by using  a simple prompt !
 
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