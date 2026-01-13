Is ChatGPT a good trading partner?

I find it to be quite good. I tell it what I do and it checks my trading. It keeps me disciplined. 
 

Go ask Gemini.

🤭

 
AnAcc9:
I find it to be quite good.

If I understand correctly and you are encouraging users to share their experiences, then you could describe what you have tried yourself.

Prompt templates, for example. What information exactly do you provide to the AI ​​and in what format?

[edit] I'm just trying to add some specificity to the discussion. It would be interesting to hear the workflow of traders who have managed to build it.
 
I teach it exactly how I trade without giving my custom parameters. I tell it my single The Rule, and I tell it when I enter, how and why and I discuss my plan to exit and it checks what I do and advises me all along. Format is written. I refused to converse with it on my phone when it spoke to me in a charming woman´s voice. I banned that, only text. 
 
It’s not really good. Like dumping price and indicators won’t do much. Rather provide structured data in XML format. But yeah, only use them with News + Price. Powerful combo. Like gives big picture of what is happening like in the week.
 
AnAcc9 #:
I teach it exactly how I trade without giving my custom parameters. I tell it my single The Rule, and I tell it when I enter, how and why and I discuss my plan to exit and it checks what I do and advises me all along. Format is written. I refused to converse with it on my phone when it spoke to me in a charming woman´s voice. I banned that, only text. 

What do you plan to do when the "conversation context window" is exhausted?

How do you share a chart with the AI? Do you send screenshots? Or is it more precise data, like a table?

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

What do you plan to do when the "conversation context window" is exhausted?

How do you share a chart with the AI? Do you send screenshots? Or is it more precise data, like a table?

It is not necessary to share my charts. I tell it my The Rule word for word. It is very specific and then I tell it what I actually do. I tell it the truth. That is the only way it can help me. It knows how I think about my trading plan and how I developed it over 9.5 years. It sets out everything I have done in a proper way. Then it checks every trade 100%. No tables. My The Rule and exactly how I think about what I do. 

Of course I have the Share with the model or Improve the Model off. I make sure it does not share anything. 

It offered to write me an EA in MQL5 code. I am a discretionary manual technical analysis trader. 

 
Has anyone tried to include something like "you are a good trading partner" in the chatgpt project instructions?😁
 
I have told it that and it appreciates that. 
 
"Thank you. Which baseball cards do you have to trade?" 🤖💊💉🤮🚽
 
AnAcc9 #:

It is not necessary to share my charts. I tell it my The Rule word for word. It is very specific and then I tell it what I actually do. I tell it the truth. That is the only way it can help me. It knows how I think about my trading plan and how I developed it over 9.5 years. It sets out everything I have done in a proper way. Then it checks every trade 100%. No tables. My The Rule and exactly how I think about what I do. 

Of course I have the Share with the model or Improve the Model off. I make sure it does not share anything. 

I'm not sure I understood you correctly, but it sounds like you're simply discussing your trading strategy with the AI. I thought you meant a workflow, where you feed the AI ​​a chart, and it tells you something like "buy here, sell there," and you simply follow its recommendations.
